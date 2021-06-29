City Council Does Away With Rule Limiting Number Of Times Citizens Can Address The Council

City officials said a limit on the amount of times someone can make a public comment before the City Council has been eliminated.
The new limit is once per day at a public meeting.
The limitation was formerly twice a month.
A man charged with killing another man outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway is on house arrest on bonds totaling $278,000.
Kristijan Mrkonjic, 29, appeared on Monday in General Sessions Court. ... (click for more)
The county is buying McDonald Farm at Sale Creek, which has been in the McDonald family since 1821 (click for more)
A man charged with killing another man outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway is on house arrest on bonds totaling $278,000.
Kristijan Mrkonjic, 29, appeared on Monday in General Sessions Court.
Prosecutor Cameron Williams said a magistrate originally set the bond at $150,000 on the first-degree murder charge. At the hearing, prosecutor Williams asked for and Judge Lila Statom ... (click for more)
Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays.
In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy.
In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)
NOTE: This article has appeared in the last week in several in-state news websites that explains how redistricting works. Once every 10 years, right after the new census in taken, bipartisan committees at the state, county, and local levels determine what is a fair representation of the voters, altering district boundaries to establish an equal population balance. Written by a knowledgeable ... (click for more)
Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/21 – 6/27).
In his team debut, Ashcraft made quite the first impression. The 2019 draft pick began his Double-A career by throwing six perfect innings against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before surrendering an infield hit in the seventh ... (click for more)
In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had ... (click for more)