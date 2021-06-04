 Friday, June 4, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Some Roads Remain Closed Due To Flooding; Some Re-Opened

Friday, June 4, 2021

Some roads remain closed and others have re-opened, due to flooding in the area.

Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel remains closed between North Chamberlain Avenue and Greenwood Road as crews will continue removing large debris in the morning.  Daylight will allow for inspections to ensure the safety and stability of the slope above the west tunnel portal. The closure is expected to last until early Friday afternoon. Please plan an alternative route during the Friday morning commute.


Harrison Pike between Forest Road and Benton Drive is now open..  

 

Locations confirmed open as of 10:30 p.m.

on Thursday:

 

EAST MAIN STREET AT DODDS 

700 E MAIN STREET AT CENTRAL AVENUE UNDERNEATH RAILROAD BRIDGE

4300 BONNY OAKS DRIVE (NEAR MT JOY BAPTIST AND BENTON DRIVE)

500 BLOCK E 10TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE

500 BLOCK E 11TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE

4000 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT INTERSTATE 24  

VINE STREET AT HOUSTON STREET

LONG STREET AT E 17TH STREET

E 20TH STREET AT WASHINGTON STREET

E 16TH STREET

ADAMS STREET

PASSENGER STREET

JOHNSON STREET

REGGIE WHITE BLVD

COMPRESS STREET

WHITEHALL ROAD AT RIVERSIDE

POLK STREET AT E 17TH

E 3RD AT WILLOW

PEERLESS AVE

SHARP STREET AT N WILLOW

5800 BLOCK SHADY HOLLOW ROAD

N HOLTZCLAW AVENUE AT WILCOX BLVD

CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT BROAD STREET (HIGH WATER UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE) 

S HOLTZCLAW AVE AT E 12TH / GREENWOOD AVE     

N CHAMBERLAIN AT INFANTRY

OCHS HIGHWAY

 

These locations may still have lane closures, obstructions, or hazardous conditions as of 10:30 p.m.:

 

ST ELMO AVENUE BETWEEN BROAD STREET AND W 32ND STREET

CANNON AVE AT E 28TH STREET

PEEPLES STREET BETWEEN E 10TH ST AND E 11TH STREET

EVERETT STREET 

W 42ND STREET

W 38TH STREET AT ALTON PARK BLVD

The public should report flooded locations by calling the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525.

Remember to never attempt to cross flooded roads.


