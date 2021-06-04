Some Roads Remain Closed Due To Flooding; Some Re-Opened

Some roads remain closed and others have re-opened, due to flooding in the area.
Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel remains closed between North Chamberlain Avenue and Greenwood Road as crews will continue removing large debris in the morning. Daylight will allow for inspections to ensure the safety and stability of the slope above the west tunnel portal. The closure is expected to last until early Friday afternoon. Please plan an alternative route during the Friday morning commute.
Harrison Pike between Forest Road and Benton Drive is now open..
Locations confirmed open as of 10:30 p.m.
on Thursday:
EAST MAIN STREET AT DODDS
700 E MAIN STREET AT CENTRAL AVENUE UNDERNEATH RAILROAD BRIDGE
4300 BONNY OAKS DRIVE (NEAR MT JOY BAPTIST AND BENTON DRIVE)
500 BLOCK E 10TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE
500 BLOCK E 11TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE
4000 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT INTERSTATE 24
VINE STREET AT HOUSTON STREET
LONG STREET AT E 17TH STREET
E 20TH STREET AT WASHINGTON STREET
E 16TH STREET
ADAMS STREET
PASSENGER STREET
JOHNSON STREET
REGGIE WHITE BLVD
COMPRESS STREET
WHITEHALL ROAD AT RIVERSIDE
POLK STREET AT E 17TH
E 3RD AT WILLOW
PEERLESS AVE
SHARP STREET AT N WILLOW
5800 BLOCK SHADY HOLLOW ROAD
N HOLTZCLAW AVENUE AT WILCOX BLVD
CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT BROAD STREET (HIGH WATER UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE)
S HOLTZCLAW AVE AT E 12TH / GREENWOOD AVE
N CHAMBERLAIN AT INFANTRY
OCHS HIGHWAY
These locations may still have lane closures, obstructions, or hazardous conditions as of 10:30 p.m.:
ST ELMO AVENUE BETWEEN BROAD STREET AND W 32ND STREET
CANNON AVE AT E 28TH STREET
PEEPLES STREET BETWEEN E 10TH ST AND E 11TH STREET
EVERETT STREET
W 42ND STREET
W 38TH STREET AT ALTON PARK BLVD
The public should report flooded locations by calling the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525.
Remember to never attempt to cross flooded roads.