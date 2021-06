A unique home with sweeping mountain and river views on Elder Mountain has gone on the market for $7 million.

The 11,266-square-foot home was built in 1998 for Sharon Mills, daughter of photo magnate Olan Mills.

Ms. Mills, who was a civic leader and arts patron, died last year at age 73.

The home at 901 Skillet Gap Road includes three bedrooms as well as four full baths and two partial baths.

It sites on 26.5 acres with thousands of nearby acres that are protected by the Tennessee River Gorge.