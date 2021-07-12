Woman, 22, Shot While In Car At Chandler Place

A woman, 22, was shot in the 3400 block of Chandler Place early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:02 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene on a report of a person shot.

While en route, officers were advised that the victim had driven herself to a local hospital. Officers then responded to the hospital and located a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

They learned that the victim was in her vehicle and was approached by an unknown person. A short time later, she heard a gunshot and realized she had been shot. Investigators with the Robbery Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.