Woman, 22, Shot While In Car At Chandler Place

Monday, July 12, 2021
A woman, 22, was shot in the 3400 block of Chandler Place early Monday morning.
 
At approximately 1:02 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene on a report of a person shot.
 
While en route, officers were advised that the victim had driven herself to a local hospital. Officers then responded to the hospital and located a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Investigators with the Robbery Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.
They  learned that the victim was in her vehicle and was approached by an unknown person. A short time later, she heard a gunshot and realized she had been shot.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 67 New Cases; State Has 8 More Deaths

Georgia Has 16 More COVID-19 Deaths And 1,293 New Cases


Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 67 New Cases; State Has 8 More Deaths

Opinion

Stop Issuing Permits For Housing Developments In East Brainerd - And Response

For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area. Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Decline Of Scribes

Pardon me if it seems I’ve been gloating a little too much in recent days. Two of “my boys” – Mark Weidmer and George Starr – were rightfully inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night and that is a bigger thrill for me than it is for them. I reckon I’m in about a dozen ‘halls’ and some claim that’s because I am more ‘infamous’ than not, but when guys I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Rained Out Again On Sunday

For the second straight day, the baseball game between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Tennessee Smokies has been rained out. Both teams will have a day off on Monday with Chattanooga opening a six-game series in Pensacola on Tuesday before returning home on Tuesday, July 20 to face the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies return to AT&T Field the week of August 24, so there's ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 1-0 Against Atletico Atlanta - Naglestad Scores Again

Midfielder James Kasak served a 20 yard ball into the box, and the most lethal striker in the city was on the other end. Markus Naglestad used a beautiful high-kick flick with his back heel to tap the ball past the keeper toward the near post. It was an Ibrahimovic-esque strike, and the only goal of CFC’s 1-0 Independent Cup win over Atletico Atlanta, who featured former CFC’er ... (click for more)


