Large New Homeless Camp Sprouts Up In Unhealthy Floodway Near Chattanooga Creek

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

One of Chattanooga's largest homeless camps has sprouted up in an unhealthy Chattanooga Creek floodway near the Rossville, Ga., line.

Robert Gustafson, who has a fulltime mission to local homeless, estimates that up to 60 homeless individuals are in two large camps and four or five smaller ones along a wooded section of Workman Road.

The location is just beyond a railroad spur from the now-closed Southern Honda Powersports. That business, that was formerly operated by now mayor Tim Kelly, has moved to East Ridge.

Mr. Gustafson said the camp developed over the past several months after a camp closer to Rossville Boulevard was shut down by Walter A. Wood Supply and a homeless group was told to leave a camp behind an ice business on South Broad Street. "Some have come up from North Georgia as well," Mr. Gustafson said.

Tracy Rico, who operates the nearby Rico Monuments on Rossville Boulevard, said he has been watching the camp spread out with tents and makeshift shelters. "It's quite a sight to behold," he said.

He said some of the homeless make their way to Rossville Boulevard - especially in the evenings. He said, "I was told that some of them have been getting water from our faucet. Our water bill hasn't changed so I've no problem with that." He said he sympathizes with the plight of those living in the squalid conditions.

Mr. Rico said the long stretch of wetland woods has long been occupied by a few homeless. He said one couple told him they had lived there for over 15 years.

Elizabeth Wells, economic development consultant for Rossville, said she has noticed a rise in the homeless in that vicinity.

She said the city of Rossville "has virtually no resources to deal with the issue." She said Rossville should join with Chattanooga is seeking solutions, while calling on state resources.

State Rep. Mike Cameron said he has watched as the camp has grown, and he has tried to provide some help personally. He said he found out that Shannon Fuller of Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue near Main Street was raising supplies for the camp that would be delivered by Mr. Gustafson.

He said he went out and bought some items listed by Ms. Fuller and took them to Mr. Gustafson.

Mr. Gustafson said the Workman Road camp still may be eclipsed by "Tent City" that is on E. 11th Street just down from City Hall.

He said the Tent City residents have access to three meals a day and healthcare at the nearby Community Kitchen, while Workman Road residents are much more isolated from help.

Yet, he said some in the Workman Road group would rather be away "from all the craziness that goes on" at Tent City and the nearby area.

 


July 13, 2021

City Council Does Not Go Along With Keeping Large Old Orchard Knob House As Duplex

July 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

July 13, 2021

Body Of Missing Person John Gregory Found On His Property At East Lake


City Council Does Not Go Along With Keeping Large Old Orchard Knob House As Duplex

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

Opinion

Walker County Is Close To Squandering All It Has

Walker County, tucked away in Northwest Georgia, is known for rural character, natural beauty, and rich history. It’s truly unique in that it offers such a wide variety of ways to live your life all within minutes of a modern mid-size city and everything it offers. Whether you want a Mayberry experience, a mountain life, secluded retirement, rural farm living, or modern suburbia, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Satchel’s “Six Rules”

Last Wednesday, on what would have been the 115 th birthday of the legendary Satchel Paige, writer Mark Inabinett with the Alabama Media Group (AL.com), wrote a most delightful story on the legendary baseball star. Satchel grew up in Mobile, Ala. and got his start in pro baseball with the Chattanooga White Sox, which morphed into the Chattanooga Black Lookouts in Negro Southern ... (click for more)

Sports

Rays Pick Lee's Workman In Seventh Round; Rhodes Goes To Orioles

A day after Tampa Bay selected Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the Rays followed that up by picking former Lee University ace Logan Workman. The seventh round pick (221st overall) went 13-1 over the last two seasons and had an eye-popping 1.21 ERA with 110 strikeouts in only 79.2 innings. The pitcher hailing from Soddy Daisy was a driving force behind the Flames going to their first-ever ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Coaches Staying Put

The biggest Tennessee coaching news on Tuesday centered on baseball’s Tony Vitello, who has agreed to a contract extension. Vitello’s new deal wasn’t the only news, however. There was much more. UT athletic director Danny White announced that nine coaches in all have finalized extensions. The others involved were Rick Barnes (men’s basketball), Kellie Harper (women’s basketball), ... (click for more)


