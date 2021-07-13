Large New Homeless Camp Sprouts Up In Unhealthy Floodway Near Chattanooga Creek

One of Chattanooga's largest homeless camps has sprouted up in an unhealthy Chattanooga Creek floodway near the Rossville, Ga., line.

Robert Gustafson, who has a fulltime mission to local homeless, estimates that up to 60 homeless individuals are in two large camps and four or five smaller ones along a wooded section of Workman Road.

The location is just beyond a railroad spur from the now-closed Southern Honda Powersports. That business, that was formerly operated by now mayor Tim Kelly, has moved to East Ridge.

Mr. Gustafson said the camp developed over the past several months after a camp closer to Rossville Boulevard was shut down by Walter A. Wood Supply and a homeless group was told to leave a camp behind an ice business on South Broad Street. "Some have come up from North Georgia as well," Mr. Gustafson said.

Tracy Rico, who operates the nearby Rico Monuments on Rossville Boulevard, said he has been watching the camp spread out with tents and makeshift shelters. "It's quite a sight to behold," he said.

He said some of the homeless make their way to Rossville Boulevard - especially in the evenings. He said, "I was told that some of them have been getting water from our faucet. Our water bill hasn't changed so I've no problem with that." He said he sympathizes with the plight of those living in the squalid conditions.

Mr. Rico said the long stretch of wetland woods has long been occupied by a few homeless. He said one couple told him they had lived there for over 15 years.

Elizabeth Wells, economic development consultant for Rossville, said she has noticed a rise in the homeless in that vicinity.

She said the city of Rossville "has virtually no resources to deal with the issue." She said Rossville should join with Chattanooga is seeking solutions, while calling on state resources.

State Rep. Mike Cameron said he has watched as the camp has grown, and he has tried to provide some help personally. He said he found out that Shannon Fuller of Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue near Main Street was raising supplies for the camp that would be delivered by Mr. Gustafson.

He said he went out and bought some items listed by Ms. Fuller and took them to Mr. Gustafson.

Mr. Gustafson said the Workman Road camp still may be eclipsed by "Tent City" that is on E. 11th Street just down from City Hall.

He said the Tent City residents have access to three meals a day and healthcare at the nearby Community Kitchen, while Workman Road residents are much more isolated from help.

Yet, he said some in the Workman Road group would rather be away "from all the craziness that goes on" at Tent City and the nearby area.