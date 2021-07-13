Georgia Records 19 More COVID-19 Deaths And 725 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 19 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,592.There are 725 new cases reported Tuesday, as that total reaches 908,348 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 65,674, which is an increase of 109 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,930 cases, up 5; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,258 cases; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,245 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,806 cases, up 7; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,047cases, up 3; 232 deaths; 798 hospitalizations

City Council Does Not Go Along With Keeping Large Old Orchard Knob House As Duplex

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

Body Of Missing Person John Gregory Found On His Property At East Lake

The City Council on Tuesday night did not go along with a request to allow a large old Orchard Knob home to be a duplex as it once was. The six-bedroom home at 1813 E. Fourth at one time was

A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious.