Georgia Records 19 More COVID-19 Deaths And 725 New Cases
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 19 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,592.
There are 725 new cases reported Tuesday, as that total reaches 908,348 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,674, which is an increase of 109 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,930 cases, up 5; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,258 cases; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,245 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,806 cases, up 7; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,047cases, up 3; 232 deaths; 798 hospitalizations