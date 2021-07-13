City Council Does Not Go Along With Keeping Large Old Orchard Knob House As Duplex

The City Council on Tuesday night did not go along with a request to allow a large old Orchard Knob home to be a duplex as it once was.

The six-bedroom home at 1813 E. Fourth at one time was a triplex, but it lost its "grandfather" status when there was a fire in the bathroom. It is currently zoned for a single family dwelling only.

Josh Legg asked the City Council to allow it to go back to R-2, saying it is metered for two different living spaces. He said the cost would be high to convert it to a single family home.

Mr. Legg said he lives in Orchard Knob also and carefully checks out renters.

There was no opposition and it had a recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission.

However, Councilman Anthony Byrd said Orchard Knob residents had worked hard to keep R-1 status and were solidly against the duplex request.

Councilman Darrin Ledford said the move would result in a heavy cost for putting it back to single family and it would squander an opportunity to provide more affordable housing.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod agreed with that reasoning and voted no. Councilman Ledford abstained.

However, the request was turned down by seven of the council members.