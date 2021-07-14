 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Coppinger Says Dr. Johnson Leaving Education For Different Career; Will Give School Board His Recommendation For Interim Superintendent

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that outgoing County School Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson will speak to the school board on Thursday. He said he spoke to Dr. Johnson, and said the superintendent will ask for an interim to be appointed, and that Dr. Johnson has a person he will recommend.

During their weekly meeting, the Hamilton County Commission shared their thoughts on the upcoming departure of Dr. Johnson, who made his surprise announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The superintendent for the last four years is moving out of education on Aug. 17 after helping rebuild Hamilton County’s schools, the county mayor said.

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said a school system’s effectiveness is predicated on the strength of its leader, and called the loss of Dr. Johnson a significant one. Commissioner Warren Mackey expressed disappointment in what he considered a lack of support for the superintendent despite Dr. Johnson’s success.

“After having reached those top scores in every category, he still experienced a lot of opposition, pushback, and criticism,” Commissioner Mackey said. “We see time and time and time again, talented black folks come into this city and for whatever reason, there’s not a lot of cooperation. Dr. Johnson moved this school system forward in a way other superintendents had not done.”

Commissioner David Sharpe raised a similar point, saying he "wondered how the next person can be expected to stay if the community does not support them."

“Dr. Johnson outperformed beyond anyone’s wildest expectations, and became a finalist for Superintendent of the Year for the nation,” Commissioner Sharpe said. “Yet he has been facing criticism locally from detractors in your own community that you’re serving. We’ve got a problem, and we have to get past it.”

County Mayor Coppinger said, “I was probably the most shocked person when he called me. Dr. Johnson and I have a good working professional and personal relationship. I actually thought he was kidding, and I was hoping he was joking when he said he was leaving education and exploring different opportunities.

“He’s a man of strong faith and he believes he’s been led to do this. It’s been an honor to work with a gentleman like Dr. Johnson, who has so much integrity and passion for what he’s doing.”

Commissioner Steve Highlander, who served on the school board working with Dr. Johnson for several years, praised Dr. Johnson’s character.

“Dr. Johnson is a man of character. I picked him up from his hotel for his interview. He buried his mother then drove to Chattanooga,” Commissioner Highlander said. “I sat in that parking lot and prayed for God to give him wisdom. He’s done a great job. I broke the 4-4 tie to bring Dr. Johnson in.”

“He is a very good father, and he wants to spend time with his son. I’m hoping he will have more time to do that. He has a great family and I wish him the best. We wish him the very best.”

Chairman Chip Baker, who served on the school board for 12 years, called Dr. Johnson a “superstar.” He cited the presence of private schools as a reason the superintendent has had difficulty gaining support.

“We were lucky to get him for four years, and I’m really gratified he’s going to stay here and that he found Chattanooga as his home,” Commissioner Baker said. “I think the community has to support the superintendent, and I think it’s difficult 35 percent of your students are in private schools.”

Dr. Bryan Johnson became the superintendent in 2017, and was named Tennessee’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year.  

 

 


