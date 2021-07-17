Police Blotter: Woman Demands Money After Trading Nude Pictures With Man; Woman Getting Parking Tickets After Selling Her Car And Leaving The Tag With It

A man on Tunnel Boulevard said he shared nude photos back and forth with an unknown woman on social media. Shortly after, she demanded $200 from him or she would post his photos on the Internet. He paid the amount and the woman then demanded another $200, which he paid. When she demanded another sum of money, he decided to contact police. The woman's identity could not be verified for follow up and no other investigative leads were available.

* * *

Neighbors on 14th Avenue said a suspicious vehicle was seen in the area but no one saw anyone near it and it was gone as soon as it appeared. The possible car was placed into the vehicle portion of this report based on the found registration and medications found along with a pile of clothes. The medications/registration was turned into property in case the vehicle is a suspect in another crime or reported as stolen.

* * *

A man said he left his rental truck at Ryder Truck Rental on Market Street. He was taking an Uber to the hospital and told the employees of Ryder that his jewelry box was in the truck. When he returned that evening, his truck was parked on the side of the building and open. He later discovered that his jewelry box and jewelry were not in the vehicle. He will send a picture of the jewelry when possible.

* * *

A woman on Market Street said someone has cashed four checks taking $18,530.50 out of her Regions Bank account. She says that all checks were cashed at Regions Bank branches as follow:

#1) 06/07/2021 $4,600.50 at 601 Market St. branch

#2) 06/04/2021 $4,550 at North Shore branch

#3) 06/08/2021 $4,630 at E. Brainerd/ Gunbarrel Branch

#4) 06/07/2021 $4,750 at Gunbarrel branch

She says these total $18,530.30, all of which came out of her account. None of the checks have any type of time stamp on them.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police while checking the gas meter for leaks, the owner of the residence started shouting and using racial slurs at him. He said he finished up the work and left. The officer spoke with the homeowner who said it was the man who was being disrespectful. No further police assistance was needed.

* * *

Police were called to Ridgecrest Drive on a report of shots fired. The officer deployed K9 Gunther for a sweep of both sides of the roadway and covered approximately 100 feet in either direction from the residence, extending several feet off the roadway. Nothing was found.

* * *

A woman on Brainerd Road told police she was in a disorder with two men. She said while leaving CSL Plasma a man attempted to ask her for money until she got to her vehicle in the parking lot. She said the man tried to open the door but was unable to because she locked it. She said another man attempted to use her phone, but she said no and left the area.

* * *

A woman was at a salon on East Martin Luther King Boulevard to retrieve her belongings from the owner of the salon. While there both of the women were in a verbal altercation regarding the time and manner in which the woman came to get her belongings. Police intervened and retrieved the woman's items from the salon without either woman having to speak to the other. The woman has

been trespassed from the property at the owner's request.

* * *

Police were asked to check the area on Gunbarrel Road for a brown SUV with a possible unconscious person in the driver's seat. Upon arrival, the officer was flagged down by a citizen that pointed out the car. The man was conscious and alert. He did not appear under the influence and said he was not. He appeared as if he may have diagnosed medical issues that he has to live with. The man didn't seem to have anything of concern in his car. The driver's side of the vehicle appeared to have recent damage, however he said it was old. Dispatch said that the car didn't appear to be involved in any recent hit and run accidents.

* * *

A man on Oak View Drive said he allowed his ex-girlfriend to take his car to get some items from the store. She didn't return the vehicle and he wanted to report it stolen because he hadn't heard from her for a couple of days. He didn't want to press charges against her. The car was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police they saw a small silver hatchback car parked across the street on Blackford Street they were unfamiliar with and could see the vehicle was occupied. Police spoke with the woman in the car who said she was on her way to work and was stopping by her friend's house to pick up her grill. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants or any previous criminal history for her. She left without incident.

* * *



A woman was walking down North Moore Road towards Brainerd Road. She told police she dropped her kid off with a man and left peacefully. The officer then spoke with the man who said there was no disorder and police were not needed. It's unknown why the man called the police.

* * *

The operations manager of Express Employment on Shallowford Road said a former employee was on the property and refused to leave. On arrival, the employee had already left.

* * *

A woman on Thornton Avenue called 911 and the operator heard "You better get out!" When police arrived, the woman said her husband (currently separated) was at her house bothering her. He had left before police arrived. She said she no longer needed police.

* * *

A man on North Kelley Street said his ex-girlfriend took a picture of his EBT/ debit card and removed money off of it. He said she removed $582. The man said he did not want to prosecute her, he only wanted a report on file. No further police assistance was needed.

* * *

A woman on Hoyt Street said early in May she sold her 2001 Tahoe and left the license plate on it. She just received a parking ticket for May 29 from the Chattanooga Parking Authority showing the tag to be on a Volvo. She says that she assumes that the tag must have been stolen off of the Tahoe that she sold.