 Saturday, July 17, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Woman Demands Money After Trading Nude Pictures With Man; Woman Getting Parking Tickets After Selling Her Car And Leaving The Tag With It

Saturday, July 17, 2021

A man on Tunnel Boulevard said he shared nude photos back and forth with an unknown woman on social media. Shortly after, she demanded $200 from him or she would post his photos on the Internet. He paid the amount and the woman then demanded another $200, which he paid. When she demanded another sum of money, he decided to contact police. The woman's identity could not be verified for follow up and no other investigative leads were available. 

* * * 

Neighbors on 14th Avenue said a suspicious vehicle was seen in the area but no one saw anyone near it and it was gone as soon as it appeared. The possible car was placed into the vehicle portion of this report based on the found registration and medications found along with a pile of clothes. The medications/registration was turned into property in case the vehicle is a suspect in another crime or reported as stolen. 

* * * 

A man said he left his rental truck at Ryder Truck Rental on Market Street.  He was taking an Uber to the hospital and told the employees of Ryder that his jewelry box was in the truck. When he returned that evening, his truck was parked on the side of the building and open. He later discovered that his jewelry box and jewelry were not in the vehicle. He will send a picture of the jewelry when possible.

* * * 

A woman on Market Street said someone has cashed four checks taking $18,530.50 out of her Regions Bank account. She says that all checks were cashed at Regions Bank branches as follow:
#1) 06/07/2021 $4,600.50 at 601 Market St. branch
#2) 06/04/2021 $4,550 at North Shore branch
#3) 06/08/2021 $4,630 at E. Brainerd/ Gunbarrel Branch
#4) 06/07/2021 $4,750 at Gunbarrel branch
She says these total $18,530.30, all of which came out of her account. None of the checks have any type of time stamp on them.

* * * 

A man on Shallowford Road told police while checking the gas meter for leaks, the owner of the residence started shouting and using racial slurs at him. He said he finished up the work and left. The officer spoke with the homeowner who said it was the man who was being disrespectful. No further police assistance was needed.

* * * 

Police were called to Ridgecrest Drive on a report of shots fired. The officer deployed K9 Gunther for a sweep of both sides of the roadway and covered approximately 100 feet in either direction from the residence, extending several feet off the roadway. Nothing was found. 

* * * 

A woman on Brainerd Road told police she was in a disorder with two men. She said while leaving CSL Plasma a man attempted to ask her for money until she got to her vehicle in the parking lot. She said the man tried to open the door but was unable to because she locked it. She said another man attempted to use her phone, but she said no and left the area.

* * *

A woman was at a salon on East Martin Luther King Boulevard to retrieve her belongings from the owner of the salon. While there both of the women were in a verbal altercation regarding the time  and manner in which the woman came to get her belongings. Police intervened and retrieved the woman's items from the salon without either woman having to speak to the other. The woman has 
been trespassed from the property at the owner's request.

* * * 

Police were asked to check the area on Gunbarrel Road for a brown SUV with a possible unconscious person in the driver's seat. Upon arrival, the officer was flagged down by a citizen that pointed out the car. The man was conscious and alert. He did not appear under the influence and said he was not. He appeared as if he may have diagnosed medical issues that he has to live with. The man didn't seem to have anything of concern in his car. The driver's side of the vehicle appeared to have recent damage, however he said it was old. Dispatch said that the car didn't appear to be involved in any recent hit and run accidents.

* * * 

A man on Oak View Drive said he allowed his ex-girlfriend to take his car to get some items from the store. She didn't return the vehicle and he wanted to report it stolen because he hadn't heard from her for a couple of days. He didn't want to press charges against her. The car was entered into NCIC as stolen. 

* * * 

An anonymous caller told police they saw a small silver hatchback car parked across the street on Blackford Street they were unfamiliar with and could see the vehicle was occupied. Police spoke with the woman in the car who said she was on her way to work and was stopping by her friend's house to pick up her grill. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants or any previous criminal history for her. She left without incident. 

* * * 

A woman was walking down North Moore Road towards Brainerd Road. She told police she dropped her kid off with a man and left peacefully. The officer then spoke with the man who said there was no disorder and police were not needed. It's unknown why the man called the police.

* * *

The operations manager of Express Employment on Shallowford Road said a former employee was on the property and refused to leave. On arrival, the employee had already left.

* * * 

A woman on Thornton Avenue called 911 and the operator heard "You better get out!" When police arrived, the woman said her husband (currently separated) was at her house bothering her. He had left before police arrived. She said she no longer needed police.

* * * 

A man on North Kelley Street said his ex-girlfriend took a picture of his EBT/ debit card and removed money off of it. He said she removed $582. The man said he did not want to prosecute her, he only wanted a report on file. No further police assistance was needed.

* * * 

A woman on Hoyt Street said early in May she sold her 2001 Tahoe and left the license plate on it. She just received a parking ticket for May 29 from the Chattanooga Parking Authority showing the tag to be on a Volvo. She says that she assumes that the tag must have been stolen off of the Tahoe that she sold. 


July 17, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Demands Money After Trading Nude Pictures With Man; Woman Getting Parking Tickets After Selling Her Car And Leaving The Tag With It

July 17, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 16, 2021

Frequent Developer Representative Mike Price Speaks Against Making R-1 Denser With No Alternative; Draws Ire Of Doug Fisher


A man on Tunnel Boulevard said he shared nude photos back and forth with an unknown woman on social media. Shortly after, she demanded $200 from him or she would post his photos on the Internet. ... (click for more)

ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 3909 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDERSON, JAMES N ... (click for more)

A frequent representative of development groups all over Hamilton County has spoken out against a plan before the County Commission that would convert R-1 zoning into one allowing more density. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Demands Money After Trading Nude Pictures With Man; Woman Getting Parking Tickets After Selling Her Car And Leaving The Tag With It

A man on Tunnel Boulevard said he shared nude photos back and forth with an unknown woman on social media. Shortly after, she demanded $200 from him or she would post his photos on the Internet. He paid the amount and the woman then demanded another $200, which he paid. When she demanded another sum of money, he decided to contact police. The woman's identity could not be verified ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 3909 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDERSON, JAMES N 1717 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE --- BATTLES, AARON NATHANIEL 41 MCGLOTHEN ... (click for more)

Opinion

What I Have Learned About Superintendent Contracts

As the school board embarks upon yet another quest for a new superintendent, I pray the board has learned a lesson about contract negotiations. I have seen superintendents leave their post early so many times, I feel like it is Groundhog Day. Some superintendents left on their own accord, while others were asked to leave. I just want to provide a few facts about Dr. Johnson’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hurray for The Saturday Funnies, where today you’ll meet a dog named ‘threemile’ and a rabbit who is really a typo. This summer we have included a 10-question quiz while school is out, but several readers have suggested we torch the weekly test so we can tell more jokes when school starts. If you feel strongly one way of the other, please let us know. If not publisher, John Wilson ... (click for more)

Sports

Complete Results From Scenic City Scorcher 2-Mile Race

36 Tennessee state age records were set for the 2-mile distance, including the overall 2-Mile rtate record. John Gilpin broke his own overall TN 2-Mile State Record by 7.48 seconds with a time of 9:22.41 The overall womens winner was Nicole Buehrle in a time of 10:34.64. Nicole also set a state age record with this time. 92-year old Lillian Atchley was the oldest ... (click for more)

Lindsey Hollis Takes 1st Place In The Chattanooga Women’s Amateur Championship; Darlene Werhnyak Wins Senior Division

Lindsey Hollis is the 2021 Chattanooga Women’s Amateur Champion. After three days of competitive golf at Battlefield Golf Club, she won by two strokes. She maintained the lead each day. Her three day total was 223 with Macall Miller, a rising senior at the University of Montevallo in Alabama, finishing in a close second at 225. Hollis is a rising junior at Wofford College ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors