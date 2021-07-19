Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMICARELLI, MALCOLM RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
---
AYAI, KUAL
1127 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FELONY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
---
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COFFMAN, BAILI ASHLEY
3343 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 307416014
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DANIEL, KEVIN DEWAYNE
107 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, LORETTA JEAN
5111 WILLOUGHBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONY)
---
FRAZE, DAVID C
3624 TUCKALEECHEE OIKE MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
111 FRITS RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GONZALEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ
6363 WINLERKORN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARTLINE, BRANDON J
905 HIDDEN LEDGE TRL HAMILTON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE
5233 DONLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041762
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, RACHEL LYNN NICHOLE
48 KAY DR RINGGOLD, 307364400
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON
4812 ARRORHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, GEORGE SAMUEL
1903 SCHMIDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KEENER, BUSTER J
269 TRACE LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KINAMORE, ANTWON DEYON
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374063447
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID
10347 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LUNSFORD, JASON WILLIAM
6119 BLUE SPRINGS CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATHIS, JAMEL D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MAXWELL, JASON MONTELL
2355 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
MILLS, DEVIN AUSIN
115 NORMAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE
---
MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
---
MONTES, JULIO CESAR
102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NEALE, KAYLA SIERRA
1562 FOX BRIDGE RD. DALTON, 30705
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, DOUGLAS TODD
1524 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ONEY, RICHARD
584 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL
5154 HWY. 301 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
REED, MEKINZIE M
7226 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD
153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCRUGGS, JEVONTA
1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
3201 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHROPSHIRE, FRANKLIN LYNN
450 CAMBRIDGE DR NEWPORT, 37821
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHRUM, ANGELA RENAE
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
SIMS, SHANA LYNN
1323 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SPENCER, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
3511 CUMMINGS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEPHENS, JESSICA MICHELLE
1413 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
206 MAPLEWOOD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITT, MAKAYLA ANN NICOLE
4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WITCHER, DERRECKA LECHE
3714 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS