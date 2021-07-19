 Monday, July 19, 2021 72.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, July 19, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMICARELLI, MALCOLM RAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON 
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
---
AYAI, KUAL 
1127 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT 
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL 
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FELONY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
---
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COFFMAN, BAILI ASHLEY 
3343 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 307416014 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DANIEL, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
107 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, LORETTA JEAN 
5111 WILLOUGHBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONY)
---
FRAZE, DAVID C 
3624 TUCKALEECHEE OIKE MARYVILLE, 37804 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE 
111 FRITS RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GONZALEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ 
6363 WINLERKORN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARTLINE, BRANDON J 
905 HIDDEN LEDGE TRL HAMILTON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE 
5233 DONLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE 
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041762 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, RACHEL LYNN NICHOLE 
48 KAY DR RINGGOLD, 307364400 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON 
4812 ARRORHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, GEORGE SAMUEL 
1903 SCHMIDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KEENER, BUSTER J 
269 TRACE LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KINAMORE, ANTWON DEYON 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374063447 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID 
10347 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LUNSFORD, JASON WILLIAM 
6119 BLUE SPRINGS CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATHIS, JAMEL D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MAXWELL, JASON MONTELL 
2355 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
MILLS, DEVIN AUSIN 
115 NORMAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE
---
MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
---
MONTES, JULIO CESAR 
102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN 
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NEALE, KAYLA SIERRA 
1562 FOX BRIDGE RD. DALTON, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, DOUGLAS TODD 
1524 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ONEY, RICHARD 
584 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL 
5154 HWY. 301 TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
REED, MEKINZIE M 
7226 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD 
153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCRUGGS, JEVONTA 
1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE 
3201 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHROPSHIRE, FRANKLIN LYNN 
450 CAMBRIDGE DR NEWPORT, 37821 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHRUM, ANGELA RENAE 
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
SIMS, SHANA LYNN 
1323 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE 
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SPENCER, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER 
3511 CUMMINGS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEPHENS, JESSICA MICHELLE 
1413 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON 
1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY 
206 MAPLEWOOD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITT, MAKAYLA ANN NICOLE 
4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WITCHER, DERRECKA LECHE 
3714 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS


