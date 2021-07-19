Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMICARELLI, MALCOLM RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON

1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

---

AYAI, KUAL

1127 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL

1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FELONY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

---

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COFFMAN, BAILI ASHLEY

3343 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 307416014

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DANIEL, KEVIN DEWAYNE

107 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, LORETTA JEAN

5111 WILLOUGHBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT (FELONY)

---

FRAZE, DAVID C

3624 TUCKALEECHEE OIKE MARYVILLE, 37804

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GANN, KEVIN EUGENE

111 FRITS RD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

GONZALEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ

6363 WINLERKORN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HARTLINE, BRANDON J

905 HIDDEN LEDGE TRL HAMILTON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE

5233 DONLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE

2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041762

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

JOHNSON, RACHEL LYNN NICHOLE

48 KAY DR RINGGOLD, 307364400

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON

4812 ARRORHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JONES, GEORGE SAMUEL

1903 SCHMIDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KEENER, BUSTER J

269 TRACE LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

KINAMORE, ANTWON DEYON

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374063447

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID10347 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUIFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LUNSFORD, JASON WILLIAM6119 BLUE SPRINGS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MATHIS, JAMEL DHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MAXWELL, JASON MONTELL2355 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00---MILLS, DEVIN AUSIN115 NORMAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE---MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---MONTES, JULIO CESAR102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NEALE, KAYLA SIERRA1562 FOX BRIDGE RD. DALTON, 30705Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---NICHOLS, DOUGLAS TODD1524 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ONEY, RICHARD584 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL5154 HWY. 301 TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---REED, MEKINZIE M7226 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCRUGGS, JEVONTA1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE3201 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHROPSHIRE, FRANKLIN LYNN450 CAMBRIDGE DR NEWPORT, 37821Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHRUM, ANGELA RENAE286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE---SIMS, SHANA LYNN1323 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SPENCER, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER3511 CUMMINGS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEPHENS, JESSICA MICHELLE1413 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySHOPLIFTING---TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARREST---TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY206 MAPLEWOOD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WHITT, MAKAYLA ANN NICOLE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WITCHER, DERRECKA LECHE3714 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS