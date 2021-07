Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN

4008 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOL OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE

2442 5TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BARNETT, SHADOW BERRY

1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374092302

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON

1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064137

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO

---

BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE

2083 BURNT MILL ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND (PTR)

---

BEATRICE, ANDREW JAMES

1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BLACKWELL, FRANK THOMAS

2604 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BLUE, DESTINY BEONCE

2821 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

BOGAN, JIMMY RAY

1249 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOKS, MARGARET

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, KELSEY

3008 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, 374111067

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES

1970 WARWICKSHIRE DR SODDY DAISY, 373793111

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN

271 ROCKCREEK RD TRETON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COOK, CHAD WALTER

1308 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE

768 Joseph Club Dr Sw Mableton, 301261654

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ELLER, STACY LYNN

1009 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GAINES, COURTNEY EVELYN MARIE

1903 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

---

GASPAR BRAVO, JEFFERSON D

4320 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

---

GEREN, DAVID PONDER

1346 GUNBARREL ROAD APT # 1326 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

---

GRANGER, SPENCER IAN

1034 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

GRIMES, LARRY LEE

204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HETER-WEGSCHEIDER, EZEKIEL C

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

HORTON, CRYSTAL M

2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW

4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, DEREK DUWAYNE

4605 LESLIE LN APT 3904 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

JONES, SAVON JAMAR

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063228

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

JUAREZ, RODRIGO

5453 ,MONTRUL ST EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LAY, JARELL NAQUANN

415 NORTH HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MILRANEY, CHRISTINE E

201 CHAMBERS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORE, BRANDY DENISE

3190 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

MOORE, VERNELL MONTEAST

5153 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

NICHOLSON, JEREMICHAEL

1207 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

PATTON, JEFFREY DEWAYNE

1017 PARK CARRIAGE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

---

RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER

1410 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF UNKNOWN FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

---

RICKETTS, MONTY LEON

98 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SCARBROUGH, ANGELA DENISE

61 DUGAN LOOP TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SHADRICK, JEFFERY ALLEN

3788 PREMIUM DR Chattanooga, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN

3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN

4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID

9122 Dallas Hollow Rd Soddy Daisy, 373799001

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND

1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON

3905 Creekview Lane, Apt A Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

TIPTON, JOHN

611 DYKEMAN RD DICKSON,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

---

TODD, RONALD EDWARD

4278 DORRISS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TOLBERT, RONALD DAVID

467 NEW ENGLAND RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

TOMAS, MISAEL

,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL

734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS

2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112113

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WILLIAMS, MONTEL EUGENE

5208 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR