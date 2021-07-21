Home On Carousel Road Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

Chattanooga firefighters prevented flames from spreading throughout a home in the Eastdale Community Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:15 p.m., Blue Shift crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of Carousel Road and found flames coming from the front and side of the structure in an upstairs bedroom. They got a good stop on it, containing the fire to just one room.

The residents got out of the burning home safely and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Precautions were taken to protect firefighters working in the heat. An extra engine was called to the scene for additional manpower so that crews could be rotated out. HCEMS helped monitor their vitals.

“Everyone did a great job getting here and extinguishing the fire,” said Battalion Chief Nate Middlebrooks.

Engine 15, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CFD Investigations, HCEMS and CPD responded.