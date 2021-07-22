Suspect In June Homicide Of Maurice Wallace Arrested Wednesday

Paul L. Hayden, Jr., 52, a suspect in the June homicide of 54-year-old Maurice Wallace was taken into custody in Leon County, Fl. on Wednesday.

The arrest was the result of a combined effort by the Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshals Service. Hayden is charged with criminal homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm. He will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date.

On June 30 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 830 Dodson Ave. Officers located a male party suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.



The victim, Wallace, was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.