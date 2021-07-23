Georgia Has 8 More COVID Deaths, 1,568 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been eight additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,663.



There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 917,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 66,324, which is an increase of 70 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 5,982 cases, up 7; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 2,288 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 190 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,257 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations



Walker County: 6,871 cases, up 16; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 15,128 cases, up 22; 235 deaths; 799 hospitalizations

