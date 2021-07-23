 Friday, July 23, 2021 89.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Has 8 More COVID Deaths, 1,568 New Cases

Friday, July 23, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been eight additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,663.

There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 917,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 66,324, which is an increase of 70 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,982 cases, up 7; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,288 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 190 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,257 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,871 cases, up 16; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,128 cases, up 22; 235 deaths; 799 hospitalizations


July 23, 2021

Georgia Has 8 More COVID Deaths, 1,568 New Cases

July 23, 2021

Walker County Fire Investigators Seek Help Solving 2 Recent Arsons

July 23, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been eight additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,663. There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that ... (click for more)

Fire investigators with Walker County Fire Rescue recently investigated two cases of arson. The intentionally-set fires occurred in vacant structures at 601 James Street Lot 66 in Rossville ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 8 More COVID Deaths, 1,568 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been eight additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,663. There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 917,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 66,324, which is an increase of 70 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Walker County Fire Investigators Seek Help Solving 2 Recent Arsons

Fire investigators with Walker County Fire Rescue recently investigated two cases of arson. The intentionally-set fires occurred in vacant structures at 601 James Street Lot 66 in Rossville and 980 Wheeler Road in LaFayette. Fire investigators do not believe the two incidents are connected. Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading ... (click for more)

Opinion

Can The Braves Moniker Be Saved?

Since 1912 the predecessors of the current Atlanta baseball team have been called the “Braves” in Boston and Milwaukee prior to arriving at the Georgia capital in 1966. Although the keeping of the image of an Indian is in danger, the main opposition is not that of Native Americans, but are primarily both political activists and also dedicated supporters of a great Hall of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "But…It’s Too Late"

It’s not my style to bang on anybody’s personal freedom. Too many great Americans have died since 1776 so that we will have “liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” I am equally as steady in my stance that to be vaccinated for the coronavirus is a personal decision that each person should make and banging on any “non-vaxer” is not the American way. Encouragement is well and good, ... (click for more)

Sports

Madison Hayes Named To USA Women's Basketball U23 3X3 Team

Madison Hayes of the NC State women's basketball team has been selected to represent USA Basketball in the final three stops of the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League, as announced by the organization on Friday. Hayes is one of four players who earned a spot on the roster, joining Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), Emily Engstler (Louisville) and Kylee Watson (Oregon). The team will compete ... (click for more)

Frustrated Lookouts Drop 3rd Straight To Birmingham, Lose 10-5

Lorenzo Cedrola was scorching a path down to first base and tried to beat out a throw in the bottom of the fifth. The throw was close, but the Lookout’s star player was called out by the first-base umpire. Cedrola slammed his helmet down in disgust, the protective equipment thrown with such force that it bounced into the sky like a basketball. The umpire ejected Cedrola, and the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors