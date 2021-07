Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, MATTHEW RYAN

305 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

BREDWELL, DAVID LEE

3509 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773487

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BROWN, ANTHONY LAMONT

2819 MORGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRYANT, JONATHAN CHRISTIAN

617 BRYANT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CRESPO, MICHAEL

5001 KENNER AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

---

CUEVAS, MIGUEL ANGEL

524 SOUTH LOVELL ST.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIDSON, DEMARQUIS6305 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE10948 EUSTICE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBERREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE2315 BLACKBURN RD APT 317 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GIARDINA, MICHAEL N318 BRADFORD PLACE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---GREEN, KEALEY DONTEZ5821 PATRICK PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HALL, JAMES LEE7342 SIM ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HARRIS, RUQUEZ NATHANIEL4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101548Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HILL, HARRY DELANO2418 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUNT, TAVIN THOMAS ANTHONY305 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN2701 BENTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---JONES, JONATHAN ALLEN1515 PINE GROVE RD. RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FOR RESALE---KAUTZMAN, JOSHUA ALLEN12590 US HIGHWAY 12 NACHES, 98937Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAW---KLING, JONATHON PAUL4002 HIGHWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE1603 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063008Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT UNDER $500---LANDA, XAVIER KAINE3200 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073132Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---LEE, DANIEL F5027 LLOYD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MCCLENDON, WILLIAM WALTER2300 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MYREE, JACQUELINE NMN2216 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---NORWOOD, DEANDRA ORLANDO2914 OLDKNOW DR NW ATLANTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---PATE, CHRISTIAN ANDREW119 CHERRY HILL CIRCLE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---PITTS, BRENDAN3108 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PRICE, NATHAN DAVID1880 GREEN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SENTEMENTES, MICHAEL305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 15 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT---SHELL, COREY JAMES6631 HILLBROOK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, CURNICE T625 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SONGER, MATTHEW RAY1421 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE820 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---TOWERS, JAMES M2324 GEORGETOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATSON, TREVOR FRANKLIN1400 Chestnut St Chattanooga, 374024490Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WHEELER, TIMONTHY BOONE9122 INTEGRA HILL LANE APT 330 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, MICHAEL CODY303 KNOLL CREEK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374151455Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS