Kelly Administration Says It Has Completed Majority Of 100-Day Plan And "Work Continues On All Fronts"

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday marked the completion of his first 100 days as mayor, publishing a live tracker for the public to measure his administration’s progress through the end of 100 days and beyond.

Using the real-time tracker, which lives on ChattaData.org, residents can monitor changes to individual action items and browse actions taken toward each goal, in much the same way that the mayor himself has followed progress on these key administration priorities.

But while the city has so far completed more than 80 percent of the plan’s action items, many of those tasks - whether completed or in progress - are merely first steps toward solving some of Chattanooga’s broader structural issues. 

“The work doesn’t end just because we checked some boxes on a spreadsheet,” Mayor Kelly said.

“I’m proud of the considerable headway we’ve made, but we still have some substantial goals to hit in several key areas, and I can assure you that we’ll be continuing to work hard on every single one of these priorities.”

 

The 100-day tracker was constructed in the early days of the Kelly Administration as an internal tool to measure progress and drive accountability within city government. As work continued mid-Wednesday, the tracker inched upward past 80 percent, and the administration expects that it will continue to climb in coming days and weeks. 


Not all action items are equal, and while some were completed fairly early and easily in the first 100-days, others will take additional months or years to complete, he said. 


As an example, within weeks of taking office, staff quickly conducted a survey of city-owned properties that can be converted to affordable housing, completing that action item, it was stated. However, the action item of revitalizing the Land Bank Authority will require renewing the entity’s tax status and charter, which is more complex and will not be completed by the end of Mayor Kelly’s 100th day. 


But those two items are just the initial steps toward Mayor Kelly’s broader goal, which is to begin to put these properties back into circulation for the public’s benefit, whether for affordable housing or to help jumpstart local job creation.


In another example, the city was able to build a number of task forces to simplify city codes, completing that action item. But now the tough work begins of going through city ordinances and codes line by line, evaluating changes and then going through the process of getting the rules changed, which will take more than a year.


Mayor Kelly said on Wednesday that he was particularly proud of establishing a new city Department of Community Health, led by Dr. Mary Lambert, and of establishing the new Community Forward initiative, a partnership with Hamilton County Schools that will support both students and families in seven schools located within the city.


“In many ways, Washington could learn a lesson or two from Chattanooga as a model of what’s possible when we can put politics aside and focus on people and results,” Kelly said.


Several items are functionally complete, but because they are tied to the budget, additional details will be revealed as part of the city’s budget presentation in August, added Chief of Staff Brent Goldberg.


“As we continue to build tools and add checks and balances to hold ourselves accountable, we’re excited to be able to make this tracker available to the public to offer another layer of transparency to our residents,” Goldberg said. “The end of the first 100 days is a great jumping-off point to begin talking about the long-term implementation of the Kelly Administration’s priorities through our budget process, which the mayor is looking forward to sharing in coming weeks.”


July 28, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

July 28, 2021

Missing Person Cold Case Solved With Identification Of Human Remains

July 28, 2021

Georgia Has 11 More COVID Deaths, 2,443 New Cases


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 07/28/2021 1 EVANS JR, GENE DALE POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA 07/28/2021 1 HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE RAPE 07/28/2021 1 PICKETT, THALISA RENEE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 07/28/2021 1 SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 07/28/2021 ... (click for more)

Missing Person Cold Case Solved With Identification Of Human Remains

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the identification of human remains found in a remote area of the county as those of Noah Brandon Davis, born March 17, 1990, who was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2014. The remains and the location where they were recovered did not provide any evidence as to the cause of death. “I thank our investigators and dozens of law enforcement ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wash Your Hands Often, But Live Your Life

Isaiah 41:10 King James Version 10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. This verse was sent to me from Jim Barclay in an encouragement card when I needed it big time. It reassured me that I was in God's hands and that He is in ... (click for more)

Jan. 6 Was Not A Love Fest - And Response

I pray those who need to hear the emotional testimony of the January 6th Commission understand fully the words of the officers giving testimony. I pray you have the courage to accept the truth. The assault on the Capitol was not a “love fest” as Trump described it. Cecilia Lewis Ooltewah * * * I pray too, that those who need to hear the emotional stories of the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletics Re-Launches Mocs Merchants Program

The Chattanooga Mocs are bustling with activity this summer. The July Month of Deals is coming to the end on the ticket side, while season tickets sales on the whole have been robust. Now news of the football program being picked to win the Southern Conference adds to the excitement. The Mocs added a greater online presence in its re-launch of the Merchants Program with the ... (click for more)

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)


