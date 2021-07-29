July 29, 2021
A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the ... (click for more)
A 73-year-old man died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle on I-24 last Thursday.
Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck at 17760 I-24 ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the fraudulent accounts. She has now received letters from various locations thanking her for opening accounts with them. She has frozen her credit and notified each of the creditors.
* * * ... (click for more)
I am confused as to this new push for mask wearing. There is no scientific evidence that wearing a mask prevents someone from getting the COVID virus nor spreading the virus.
On the other hand there is ample scientific evidence showing that mask wearing is detrimental to your health, especially school-age children.
Yet we are told by the CDC to wear masks even though they ... (click for more)
Just a year ago, our liberal-led cities were ordering the riot police to “stand down,” and their city councils were demanding police budgets be trimmed by over 50 percent. The idea of using psychology types to defuse a problem rather than a badge-and-a-gun greatly appealed to anti-cop enthusiasts. But now the “chickens have come home to roost” and those hand-twisters like Seattle ... (click for more)
Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors.
The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)
When the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) released its 2021 Academic Honor Squads and 2021 Division II Academic Honor Roll for the 2020-2021 academic year Tuesday afternoon, the Lee University women’s lacrosse team found itself recognized on both lists.
The Lady Flames were one of 319 schools across Division I, II, III, and NAIA as IWLCA Academic Honor ... (click for more)