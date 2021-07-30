Local Man Imprisoned For Drug Trafficking In National Park

A park ranger on patrol contacted three adults loitering inside the park after hours on Dec. 27, 2020. It turned out that two of the individuals were convicted felons. In the vehicle, the ranger found a handgun, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, baggies, a magnetic hidden compartment and almost six ounces of Methamphetamine. No one claimed ownership of the items, resulting in all three adults being jailed.A lengthy investigation included interviews, forensic analysis of cellular phones and the use of a confidential informant.In cooperation with the Lookout Mountain Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a guilty plea of 30 years in prison was agreed upon for Jeffery Whitmire, 37, of Walker County, for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine. Whitmire will be required to serve 10 years in prison, upon which he can serve the remaining 20 years on probation. He is also required to pay $370,150 in fines and restitution to the State of Georgia.If you have more information regarding this case or other related matters, contact the case agent, Justin Young, at 706-866-9241, x 142. To submit a tip, call or text 888-653-0009.