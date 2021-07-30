Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: LEGAL



a. An ordinance granting unto Chattanooga Gas Company, a Tennessee Corporation, a franchise for the purpose of operating a system of gas distribution and service within the City of Chattanooga so as to furnish gas service within the City to its inhabitants for domestic, commercial, industrial, and municipal general use.



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



b.

MR-2021-0075 QuikTrip Corporation c/o Eubie Capley (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning sewer easements located in the 300 block of Browns Ferry and Patten Chapel Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. MR-2021-0087 Collier Construction c/o UNO Terra, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a drainage easement located in the 700 block of North Market Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)PLANNINGd. 2021-0091 Talitha Adkins (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2255 Center Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Planning Version #2)e. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article V, Division 15, C-3 Central Business Zone, by deleting and replacing the Intent section, and adding a new Division 15A establishing new standards that supersede other conflicting sections of the Zoning Code. (Alternate Version)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a contract for sale and purchase with Roger D. Hendrix, in substantially the form attached, for the purchase of 4126 Hooker Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 167C-P-001, for the amount of $50,000.00, with earnest money, in the amount of $1,500.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency, Inc. and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for an amount not to exceed $3,500.00, for a total amount not to exceed $53,500.00. (District 7)b. 2021-01 No. 21-STVR-73 Abigail Moreland. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-73 for property located at 1605 Read Avenue. (District 7) (Request for deferral to 08-10-2021)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award $116,136.00 in HOME Program funds to the Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization (CCHDO) to construct a single-family house located at 198 N. Willow Street for affordable homeownership. (District 8)d. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 30611 due to owner/developer deciding to rehab and sell the unit, thereby forfeiting the $20,000.00 award of HOME Program funding to develop affordable rental housing. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award $127,086.00 in HOME Program funds to the Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization (CCHDO) to construct a single-family house located at 200 N. Willow Street for affordable homeownership. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to transfer project ownership from American Lotus, LLC to 2545 McCallie, LLC/Peter Nikic via an Assignment and Assumption Agreement which contains a HOME Program assisted duplex located at 2545 McCallie Avenue, Tax Map No. 146K-V-017, Lot No. 11. (District 9)FINANCEg. A resolution authorizing the Interim City Treasurer to award commercial and general banking services to First Horizon Bank, including lockbox services, payroll cards, safekeeping and custodial accounts, and for the collection and sewer fees, property taxes, and water quality fees at branch locations, for a four (4) year contract, for an annual amount not to exceed $85,000.00 of $340,000.00 for the total contract period.h. A resolution authorizing the Interim City Treasurer to award commercial and general banking services to Truist Bank, including purchasing cards, safekeeping, and custodial accounts, for a four (4) year contract of an annual amount not to exceed $30,500.00 or $121,800.00 for the total contract period.HUMAN RESOURCESi. A resolution authorizing the Interim Chief Human Resources Officer to exercise the second of two (2) renewal options with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions) through May, 2022, for a total amount not to exceed $87,940.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 for Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No. S-15-007-201, Citico Creek Sub-Basin Combined Sewer Separation Project – Phase 1, for an increased amount of $156,575.01, to release the remaining contingency amount of $118,424.99, for a revised contract amount of $2,908,534.01. (District 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item listed below:)? Nomination of Kathy Jones Von Schaaf to the Industrial Development Board (District 6)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksa. MR-2021-0117 Chaudhari Group Investments, LLC c/o Skip Pond (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of an open alley and unopen right-of-way west of the 700 block of Central Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, Schedule II – Speed on Through Streets.PLANNINGc. 2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0108 Eigentum Development c/o Wick Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3916 and 3920 Murray Hills Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0109 Berry Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1744 (Part) and 1746 Eagle Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)f. 2021-0114 KA Management (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2511 Jenkins Road from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for denial by Planning)g. 2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2021-0111 Pond Holding MLK @ Palmetto Series 4 LLC c/o Skip Pond (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 and a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Friends of the Zoo, Inc., in substantially the forms attached, to extend the term for an additional period of six (6) months to the date of March 17, 2022. (District 8)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award up to $80,000.00 in program income generated from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s (THDA) housing program to Chattanooga Property Group, LLC, to assist with rehabilitating two affordable rental units located at 2602 and 2602 1/2 14th Avenue. (District 9)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tiffany Bell to the Beer and Wrecker Board for District 9 with a term expiration of July 31, 2022.d. A resolution to declare Chattanooga a World War II Heritage City.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Robert Roberts, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-20-017-202, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Dugout and Scorestands Replacements, for the decreased amount of $16,114.35, to release the remaining contingency amount of $30,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $212,835.68. (District 4)f. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to enter into an agreement with and accept a donation from the Chattanooga Design Studio of multiple elements installed at Patten Porch, in the amount of $93,278.67. (Districts 7 & 8)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-18-010-201, Brannon Avenue Drainage Improvements, to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, in the contract amount of $769,506.00, plus a contingency amount of $76,950.00, for an amount not to exceed $846,456.00. (District 8)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), for Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No. D-18-002-201, Gravity Sewer Relocation – former Harriet Tubman Homes Site, for an increased amount of $34,546.99, to release the remaining contingency amount of $85,453.01, for a revised contract amount of $1,294,646.09. (District 9)i. A resolution authorizing year two (2) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket contract(s) to supply Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation, Materials, and Maintenance for various City properties, per Resolution No. 30301, with the followingvendors: (1)CircadianConsulting,LLC;(2)DavisKeeOutdoor,LLC;(3) Hickory Hardscapes, LLC; and (4) Sweeping Corporation of America, for the renewal of the one (1) year blanket contracts for horticultural and green infrastructure services estimated at $1 million total annually for all four (4) vendors for use by Public Works – Water Quality.j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2, for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for the renewal of year two (2) of the four (4) year term blanket contract, for the increased amount of $33,620.00, for a revised contract amount of $316,907.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.