 Wednesday, July 7, 2021 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Slatery Says New EEOC Guidelines Attempt To Force Widespread "Radical Changes" On Sex-Specific Bathrooms, Locker Rooms

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with 20 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to "the unlawful regulatory guidance recently issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Education." They said the new guidelines "attempt to force radical changes on nearly every employer and school across the nation."

 

The letter says, “By unilaterally plunging ahead with these sweeping dictates, the administration harms the rule of law and undermines the legitimacy of these executive agencies.”

 

In the letter, the attorneys general object to the federal agencies’ "disregard for procedural safeguards and democratic accountability in their interpretation and application of Bostock v.

Clayton County. Instead of involving states, localities, and stakeholders, the EEOC and Department of Education instead chose to disregard the rule of law and precluded public notice and participation in the regulatory process. Americans are not passive recipients of the law, but rather active participants in the process of its creation and revision.”

 

"On June 15, without approval from other commissioners or the public, the EEOC Chairwoman issued technical guidance dictating that employers cannot protect the privacy of their employees and their ability to utilize sex-specific bathrooms or locker rooms. The guidance  relies on Bostock, even though the Supreme Court’s narrow decision on employment discrimination explicitly refrains from addressing “sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and dress codes.”

 

"Similarly, reaching well beyond Bostock, the Department of Education announced on June 16th that Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program receiving federal money, also protects students from discrimination based on sexual identification and gender identity. No longer, according to the Department of Education, will schools be allowed to preserve the privacy of middle school and high school students by ensuring they can use sex-specific showers, locker rooms, and restrooms. “This is a matter of concern for millions of students and parents who appreciate the availability of private facilities for bathing and changing at school.”

 

The group also responded to the agencies’ claim that using "biologically accurate" pronouns could violate the law.

 

The letter says, “With respect to pronouns, the EEOC’s guidance comes across as an effort to leverage the authority of the federal government to chill protected speech disfavored by your administration.”

 

AG Slatery said, “Federal agencies do not have the authority to unilaterally change laws. That is the exclusive prerogative of Congress. Actions like these exclude the voices, votes and participation of the people, and their representatives, which is neither right nor constitutional.”

 

The letter was led by Tennessee Attorney General Slatery and signed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

 

To read the letter, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-23-letter.pdf


July 7, 2021

Slatery Says New EEOC Guidelines Attempt To Force Widespread "Radical Changes" On Sex-Specific Bathrooms, Locker Rooms

July 7, 2021

Duplex Fire On Glenwood Circle Tuesday Night Displaces 2 Families

July 7, 2021

County DA Issues Fraud Alert: Watch Out For Identity Theft


In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with 20 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to "the unlawful regulatory guidance recently ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, and were able to get the blaze under control. Initial reports were that the roof ... (click for more)

When a woman was arrested last week for identity theft and other charges, it became clear to local authorities that there may be other victims in Hamilton County and the surrounding area. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Slatery Says New EEOC Guidelines Attempt To Force Widespread "Radical Changes" On Sex-Specific Bathrooms, Locker Rooms

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with 20 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to "the unlawful regulatory guidance recently issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Education ." They said the new guidelines "attempt to force radical changes on nearly every employer ... (click for more)

Duplex Fire On Glenwood Circle Tuesday Night Displaces 2 Families

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, and were able to get the blaze under control. Initial reports were that the roof was on fire and arriving police officers advised that the back of the house and roof were engulfed in flames. Everyone was able to get out of the burning structure. Residents on one side ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy 4th From Democratic Cities - And Response (2)

How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other. As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s. Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Bloodiest Weekend

There are more than 13 cities that fell for the Black Lives Matter idea to ‘Defund the Police’ after last summer’s rioting and mayhem. If the truth be told they now wish they had never made such a colossal “mistake” after another one of the bloodiest July 4 th weekends on record. The final count is 618 Americans shot and 233 dead. There is no room for doubt; gun violence is at an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Slap Smokies In Lodolo's Return

The last remaining member of Chattanooga’s trifecta of golden prospects made his long-awaited return to the pitcher’s mound in the Lookouts’ 7-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. For 17 pitches, Lookout fans got to watch top pitching prospect Nick Lodolo mow down all six Smokies he faced. After missing the last few weeks with a hand injury, the 6’6 Lodolo ripped through the ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft A Story In Perserverance

It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times. Through three starts ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors