Baron Herdelin-Doherty Is New CEO For Chattanooga YMCA

Thursday, July 8, 2021
Baron Herdelin-Doherty
Baron Herdelin-Doherty

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Baron Herdelin-Doherty as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer, effective July 19.

Mr. Herdelin-Doherty assumes the position following the retirement of outgoing president and CEO Janet Dunn.

Officials said Mr. Herdelin-Doherty brings with him over 35 years in the YMCA movement, most recently serving as president and CEO of the YMCA of San Diego County, a $240 million organization. In that role, he was responsible for 18 branches, three resident camps, and 197 after school sites. He also supervised 5,500 staff and served 480,000 individuals annually.

Some of his accomplishments in that role included increasing the budget by $105 million, increasing membership by 17,000+ units, and opening six new branches.

“I’m very honored to be able to share this work - this joy - with the Chattanooga team and community,” Mr. HerdelinDoherty said. “I’m very impressed with this organization between the Board, the staff, and all of the work the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga is already doing in the community. I’m very excited about what I know we can do together moving forward.”

In addition to his role as CEO for the YMCA of San Diego County, Mr. Herdelin-Doherty also served as president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater San Antonio; chief operating officer/SVP of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region; group vice president of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, and executive director at the YMCA of Greater Rochester, YMCA of Greater Kansas City, and YMCA of Mobile.

“We are confident that Baron will be a positive leader not only for our staff and members, but also for the Chattanooga community,” said Pat Neuhoff, board chair for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.

Mr. Herdelin-Doherty will be relocating in the coming weeks to Chattanooga, along with his wife and daughter. They also have a son who resides in Asheville.


Girl, 14, Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury In Fall At Pocket Wilderness

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Dalton Roberts Would Approve

Roy Exum: Mom - 'Bring It On'

Bigfoot Devastated as Chattanooga FC Rallies Against Appalachian FC

Lookouts Win Streak Ends With 6-1 Loss To Smokies

