Georgia Has 5 New Coronavirus Deaths, 662 New Cases
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,544.
There are 662 new cases reported Thursday, as that total reaches 906,136 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,385, which is an increase of 98 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,919 cases, up 9; 69 deaths; 269 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,259 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 187 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,240 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,791 cases, up 8; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizations, up 2
Whitfield County: 15,033 cases, up 4; 232 deaths; 797 hospitalizations, up 1