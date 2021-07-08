Georgia Has 5 New Coronavirus Deaths, 662 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,544.There are 662 new cases reported Thursday, as that total reaches 906,136 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 65,385, which is an increase of 98 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,919 cases, up 9; 69 deaths; 269 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,259 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 187 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,240 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,791 cases, up 8; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 15,033 cases, up 4; 232 deaths; 797 hospitalizations, up 1

