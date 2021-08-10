Mail Theft Leads To Credit Card Fraud In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tried to use a stolen credit card that was taken from the victim’s mailbox. Both purchases were declined and the suspect and his vehicle were recorded on store surveillance.

The incident happened on July 27. The victim was waiting for a new Discover credit card to be delivered to her home and had confirmation of it being delivered but found her mailbox empty when she checked. She contacted police after she got a call from her bank telling her that someone had tried to use her credit card at two stores. Fortunately, the purchases were declined because the victim had not yet activated the cards.

Dalton investigators were able to retrieve surveillance images from the attempted fraudulent purchases at the Ross Dress for Less store at 1310 W. Walnut Ave. and the Murphy USA gas station on Shugart Road. The suspect is a white male who wore a black AC/DC T-shirt and a hunter green/neon green American flag hat with blue jeans. The suspect appears to have sleeve tattoos on both arms. The suspect was driving a white Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with a tan leather roof.



If you recognize this suspect or have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.

