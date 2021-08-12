 Thursday, August 12, 2021 90.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Williamson & Sons Funeral Home; Provides Testing & Quarantine Guidelines

Thursday, August 12, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the visitation service of Edwin Baggett, held at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike in Soddy-Daisy on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended the service during their infectious period of COVID-19.
 
“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Baggett,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.
“It is instances such as these that remind us how difficult this pandemic has been for our community.”
 
Per the CDC, those that have been in close contact (within six feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine, unless they have been fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, however, fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they do not have symptoms.
 
"Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider," officials said.
 
Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:
 
LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
2507 McCallie Ave. in Chattanooga
Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
 
Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
1148 E 23rd St. in Chattanooga
Monday - Saturday: 8-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m.
Sunday: 1-3:30 p.m.
Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.
 
Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County:
A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.
                  
Additional Resources: 
•         The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is available at 423-209-8383 to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hotline hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.
•         For general quarantine and isolation guidance, visit the CDC’s webpage here
•         To find a Health Department vaccination site near you, visit the Health Department’s vaccine webpage here


August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 12, 2021

Handgun Confiscated At Hixson High On 1st Day Of School

August 12, 2021

Masks Must Be Worn Inside All TVA Facilities


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

A handgun was confiscated at Hixson High School on Thursday on the first day of school. This message was sent from the Hixson High School principal: Good afternoon Hixson High Family, ... (click for more)

Per CDC guidance based on the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the TVA service area, TVA has reinstated face mask requirements for all individuals when inside a TVA facility, regardless of vaccination ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Handgun Confiscated At Hixson High On 1st Day Of School

A handgun was confiscated at Hixson High School on Thursday on the first day of school. This message was sent from the Hixson High School principal: Good afternoon Hixson High Family, At HHS, we prioritize the security of our school, students, staff, and visitors. We do not tolerate any conduct that compromises that commitment. I wanted to inform you of a situation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The School Board Test

When the Hamilton County School Board meets tonight, it can save the taxpayers literally thousands of dollars. The agenda for the special called meeting is to purportedly prepare a contract for interim schools superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns to serve the district until a permanent replacement can be found for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Dr. Johnson resigned last month to accept a position ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)

Life In A Suitcase: Nick Lodolo, Not Just Another Guy

Is it a cutter? Or a fastball? Maybe a curve? Perhaps a slider? For 44 innings, batters from Pensacola and Birmingham and other southern towns would fail to answer that question correctly. The man in front of them would raise his right leg while keeping his arms tucked away at his waist. As he lunged off the mound with his left leg, his same-side arm would snap forward and deliver ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors