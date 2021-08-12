 Thursday, August 12, 2021 90.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

US-27 South Ramp To I-24 West To Be Closed This Weekend

Thursday, August 12, 2021

As part of the project to improve the Interstate 24 Interchanges at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will close the US-27 South ramp to I-24 West beginning Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m. to complete the installation of a second storm drainpipe under I-24.

Traffic will detour as follows:

Exit US-27 South using the Broad Street exit ramp
Turn right onto West 20th Street
Turn right onto Williams Street
Make a final right turn onto the I-24 West on-ramp

In addition, I-24 West will be reduced to a single lane at mile marker 178 to perform this installation. This ramp closure and lane reduction will create congestion. Drivers should expect delays.

The contractor will fully re-open the ramp and the right lane of I-24 West at mile marker 178 as soon as work is completed. This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

This work is being done as part of the project underway to improve the I-24 interchanges at SR-2 (Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street) in Chattanooga. Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for the nearly $32-million project. The 1.6-mile project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 East and U.S. 27 to Broad Street, Williams Street and Market Street with a new one-way ramp and frontage road. The project is scheduled for completion on or before Aug. 31, 2023.


Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Handgun Confiscated At Hixson High On 1st Day Of School

A handgun was confiscated at Hixson High School on Thursday on the first day of school. This message was sent from the Hixson High School principal: Good afternoon Hixson High Family, At HHS, we prioritize the security of our school, students, staff, and visitors. We do not tolerate any conduct that compromises that commitment. I wanted to inform you of a situation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The School Board Test

When the Hamilton County School Board meets tonight, it can save the taxpayers literally thousands of dollars. The agenda for the special called meeting is to purportedly prepare a contract for interim schools superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns to serve the district until a permanent replacement can be found for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Dr. Johnson resigned last month to accept a position ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)

Life In A Suitcase: Nick Lodolo, Not Just Another Guy

Is it a cutter? Or a fastball? Maybe a curve? Perhaps a slider? For 44 innings, batters from Pensacola and Birmingham and other southern towns would fail to answer that question correctly. The man in front of them would raise his right leg while keeping his arms tucked away at his waist. As he lunged off the mound with his left leg, his same-side arm would snap forward and deliver ... (click for more)


