 Sunday, August 15, 2021 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hagerty "Angry" About Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan After U.S. Retreat

Sunday, August 15, 2021

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan:

 

“While Americans support responsibly concluding endless wars, they cannot support the way that the Biden Administration’s retreat from Afghanistan has unfolded. President Biden focused on the press release, not the plan.

The desire to mark the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a complete withdraw of all U.S. forces overtook the serious planning and negotiation necessary to avoid the outcome we are witnessing today. The collapse of Afghanistan, where thousands of U.S. service members made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our Nation, will pave the way for terrorists to return to power in the same place that the 9/11 attacks were masterminded. It will also cause our allies - and adversaries - to question our resolve as a nation. 

 

“With the Taliban taking control of Bagram Air Base - the hub of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan for two decades - and freeing prisoners, including terrorists, with the Afghan President fleeing, and with Kabul surrounded, it’s only a matter of time before the Afghan people are back under the brutal control of the Taliban as the terrorist threats to America’s homeland once again increase. As a former U.S. Ambassador responsible for the lives of all under my Chief of Mission authority, I urge this Administration to stop spinning and deflecting responsibility for President Biden’s poor decision-making and instead focus entirely on keeping Americans in Afghanistan secure until they are home safely.

 

“I’m angry. The American people are angry. And our brave members of the U.S. Armed Forces deserve far better. It will be incumbent upon this Administration to explain soon why it led from behind and allowed terrorists to prevail.”


August 15, 2021

Hagerty "Angry" About Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan After U.S. Retreat

August 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021


United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan: ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANKAR, NOAH Y 7125 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty "Angry" About Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan After U.S. Retreat

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan: “While Americans support responsibly concluding endless wars, they cannot support the way that the Biden Administration’s retreat from Afghanistan has unfolded. President Biden ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANKAR, NOAH Y 7125 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BANNISTER, DAMIEN DASHAWN 1803 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RESISTING STOP, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Chattanooga

Why would anyone want to come to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas? Just look at the daily headlines. I clipped a coupon for Rodizio Grill, yesterday's scene of what is probably another gang shooting. Bonny Oaks, Market Street, the police blotter tells the story. The men and women in blue are fighting a losing battle. They have been relegated to providing free rides and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Give Hammond His Due

It is an embarrassment that Jim Hammond, the Sheriff of Hamilton County, has to ask for a raise. It is equally an embarrassment to the county taxpayers that some on the County Commission do not want to give him one. Oh, the hearty majority of the commissioners will agree he’s “the best we’ve ever had” in the 29 years he has worn the county shield, and it’s a lead-pipe cinch he would ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Things Looking Up For Vol Defense

Events of the past week cast a favorable light on Tennessee’s defensive line, a football unit that will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season. Those defenders beat UT’s offense to the crunch in Thursday’s first preseason scrimmage, disrupting and changing the battle lines in their favor. Head coach Josh Heupel lauded their physical superiority and went further in noting ... (click for more)

Mocs Welcome Five Inductees Into Hall Of Fame

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2021 UTC Athletics Hall of Fame today. Five members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2021 Class includes student-athletes who were trailblazers in their sport, enjoyed long professional careers, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors