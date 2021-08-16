 Monday, August 16, 2021 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Recommends Additional Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Immunocompromised People

Monday, August 16, 2021

In alliance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Hamilton County Health Department recommends that immunocompromised individuals receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses.

Officials said, "Studies indicate that moderately to severely immunocompromised people do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination as non-immunocompromised people and may need additional protection against COVID-19.

A third vaccination is not recommended for any other population at this time, and it is advised that no one receive more than three vaccinations. 
 
"This recommendations applies only to those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine; there is not currently enough data to determine whether those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get an additional dose. Immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider to decide if getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.
 
"People at risk of being moderately to severely immunocompromised include those who have:
 
•  Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
•  Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
•  Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
•  Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
•  Advanced or untreated HIV infection
•  Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
 
"An additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at least four weeks after the second dose of the vaccine. The third dose should be the same manufacturer as the first two vaccines received. Per the CDC, if the mRNA vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available or is unknown, either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered."

To search for providers offering a specific brand of COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccines.gov/search/.
 
Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events:
 
The Hamilton County Health Department is currently offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and is able to accommodate immunocompromised individuals wishing to receive an additional dose, as well as anyone needing a first or second dose of the vaccine. Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events are occurring at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.
 
The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 423-209-8383.


Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 209 New Cases; 58 Are In ICU, Highest Since January

Georgia Has 37 More Deaths From Coronavirus And 14,130 More Cases

Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 209 New Cases; 58 Are In ICU, Highest Since January

Hamilton County had 209 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 50,510. There have been four more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 533 in the county. There are 195 patients hospitalized and 58 in intensive care units. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 95 Hamilton County inpatients. The number of those who have ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 37 More Deaths From Coronavirus And 14,130 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,020. There are 14,130 new cases, as that total reaches 996,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 69,147, which is an increase of 295 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,374 cases, ... (click for more)

Rest In Peace, Chattanooga

Why would anyone want to come to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas? Just look at the daily headlines. I clipped a coupon for Rodizio Grill, yesterday's scene of what is probably another gang shooting. Bonny Oaks, Market Street, the police blotter tells the story. The men and women in blue are fighting a losing battle. They have been relegated to providing free rides and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Unmasking The Masks

This is probably the last thing you want to hear right now but two of my most trusted medical voices, unbeknownst to one another, have told me the drug store masks that we have worn for at least a year are virtually useless in our attempts to throttle COVID, and now the treacherous Delta variant. Yet I can go to six of the top six sources for COVID information and be told that by ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Things Looking Up For Vol Defense

Events of the past week cast a favorable light on Tennessee’s defensive line, a football unit that will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season. Those defenders beat UT’s offense to the crunch in Thursday’s first preseason scrimmage, disrupting and changing the battle lines in their favor. Head coach Josh Heupel lauded their physical superiority and went further in noting ... (click for more)

UTC Football Preview: Quarterbacks Impressive, But Still A Question mark

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to round three in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the men behind center for this year’s edition. Starters Returning (1): Drayton Arnold Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (2): Cole Copeland, Robert Riddle 2nd-Year Freshmen ... (click for more)


