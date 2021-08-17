August 17, 2021
August 16, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Collegedale commissioners on the second and final vote set the property tax rate at the state certified rate of $1.3897 for 2021-2022. Because home values increased due to the Hamilton County ... (click for more)
The County School Board on Monday night voted to begin an expedited search for a new superintendent with a focus on finding a local candidate.
The board approved an RFP going out to superintendent ... (click for more)
Collegedale commissioners on the second and final vote set the property tax rate at the state certified rate of $1.3897 for 2021-2022. Because home values increased due to the Hamilton County reappraisals, the certified rate that will be used to figure property taxes was lowered by 26 cents.
The city will be receiving $1.57 million, the first payment from the federal Coronavirus ... (click for more)
"No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth!" - Ronald Reagan
If we had a glimpse of the afterlife this morning, we might catch Mike and President Reagan having a chuckle together over the news that emissions testing ... (click for more)
Jenna Boyd Carpenter is an Intensive Care physician at the Marshall County Hospital in Guntersville, Ala. She specializes in pulmonology. This means that if a patient is admitted with, let’s say the Delta variant of the COVID virus, she orders the ventilator. She’s also the one who has gone home last week and nightly sobbed in the shower. This is how bad it is in Guntersville. How ... (click for more)
Tennessee wrapped up practice No. 11 on Monday morning at Haslam Field as the Volunteers continue to power through preseason camp and move closer to the season opener against Bowling Green.
First-year running backs coach Jerry Mack met with the media following Monday's practice to talk about the progression of UT's backfield as it prepares for Tuesday's closed scrimmage at ... (click for more)
Even the most casual NBA fan knows the gist of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s story if they’ve tuned into any national TV broadcast over the last five years. It is a tale only magnified by the 2021 Finals, when he guided the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title since 1971. The 6-11 “Greek Freak” sold souvenirs on the streets of Greece, was discovered as a basketball prodigy in a dusty ... (click for more)