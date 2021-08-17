Georgia COVID Cases Top 1,000,000; 24 More Deaths
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,044.
There are 4,257 new cases, as that total reaches 1,000,872 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 69,367, which is an increase of 220 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,388 cases, up 14; 70 deaths; 276 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,414 cases, up 11; 67 deaths; 194 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,383 cases, up 5; 14 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,323 cases, up 10; 83 deaths; 304 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 16,025 cases, up 61; 240 deaths, up 2; 822 hospitalizations, up 2