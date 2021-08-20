 Friday, August 20, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia/Tennessee Making Plans To Widen I-24 To 3 Lanes Between I-59 And U.S. 27 In Chattanooga

Friday, August 20, 2021

Transportation departments in Georgia and Tennessee are making plans to widen Interstate 24 to three lanes in each direction from its junction with I-59 in Dade County, Ga., to U.S. 27 in Chattanooga.

 

There are often bottlenecks on the narrow section of I-24 going around Moccasin Bend.

 

It will be another challenging engineering project to add the lanes at Moccasin Bend at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

The mountain at that point has steep cliffs above the Tennessee River.

 

When the freeway initially was built around the Bend, a large amount of fill dirt was taken off the "toe" of the Bend to construct the freeway lanes. That project also incorporated use of a small island known as Ross's Towhead.

 

TDOT officials said, "There is a project in development to widen I-24 in both directions from I-59 in Georgia to US-27/I-124 in Tennessee. This section is currently two lanes in each direction. Proposed improvements would widen the interstate to three lanes in each direction.

 

"The project is divided into three segments:   

  1. From I-59 to GA state line (approximately 2.5 miles)
  2. From GA state line to East of Browns Ferry Road (approximately 4.75 miles)
  3. From East of Browns Ferry road to US-27 (I-124) (approximately 2.6 miles)

 

"GDOT will be responsible for funding and constructing the first segment and will do so on their own timeframe. TDOT does not have the authority to spend our dollars in another state.

 

"The NEPA document we submit to FHWA requires that we study any corridor form logical termini to logical termini.  State or county lines are not considered logical termini; it has to be an intersecting roadway which is why the study was extended the study to I-59 in Georgia.

 

"TDOT will be responsible for the two segments in Tennessee. Both segments will be constructed using alternative delivery methods – this means crews will use new, innovative practices to decrease project delivery time, reduce construction time, improve safety, and reduce costs."


August 20, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 20, 2021

Road Paving At Chattanooga Airport To Begin Aug. 23

August 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Possible Unconscious Person Was Just Sleeping On The Sidewalk; 36-Year-Old Son Still Living At Home And Disrespectful


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Chattanooga Airport will begin paving the loop roads surrounding the airport beginning Monday at 4 a.m. This will affect traffic patterns around the parking garage and terminal frontage, ... (click for more)

Police were called to check the area for a possible unconscious person on E. Brainerd Road. Police located the person in question and he was conscious. He was identified and was just sleeping ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Road Paving At Chattanooga Airport To Begin Aug. 23

The Chattanooga Airport will begin paving the loop roads surrounding the airport beginning Monday at 4 a.m. This will affect traffic patterns around the parking garage and terminal frontage, though both will still be accessible. Paving will be complete Thursday, Aug. 26. The airport encourages all visitors to exercise additional caution during this time. (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Potentially Apocalyptic”

In Alabama the state’s fire-and-brimstone preachers speak of the “Apocalypse” in the same way they can scare a congregation by dwelling too long on the Book of Revelations. Yet in the center of the Bible Belt at the famed University of Alabama-Birmingham, Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo has just told CNN that the state could be facing a Doomsday-situation in coming weeks; “We are facing a ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Win Soccer Season Opener 1-0 Over UAB

Kendra Mueller connected with Samantha Shaw to give The Chattanooga women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over UAB in the season-opener Thursday night at the UTC Sports Complex. Mueller made an aggressive steal off a Blazer pass in the 71st minute just outside the 18-yard box and quickly pushed toward the goal. With UAB’s keeper charging, Mueller passed the ball to teammate Samantha ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: What’s Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors