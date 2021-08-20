Man, 20, Shot In What May Have Been Robbery Attempt

A man, 20, was shot in Chattanooga early Friday morning in what police said may have been an attempted robbery.

At approximately 2:48 a.m. on Friday, Chattanooga Police responded to the 900 block of Runyan Drive on a delayed shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers learned that the victim may have been shot during an attempted robbery, so robbery investigators were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the incident may have occurred somewhere near Norcross Road, but a crime scene was never located or confirmed.