 Monday, August 23, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


2 Arrested After Car Chase, Crash At MLK Boulevard

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Two people were arrested after a police chase led to a crash at MLK Boulevard on Sunday evening.

 

At approximately 7 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the 3100 block of Mountain Creek Road after it was observed speeding and determined to be the suspect vehicle in a 2018 shooting in Chattanooga.

 

The vehicle failed to stop and continued to Signal Mountain Road where it then proceeded southbound on Highway 27.

The vehicle exited Highway 27 onto the 4th Street exit where it crashed on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

 

A short foot pursuit ensued for three suspects. Two of the three suspects were arrested. Two firearms and drugs were seized after a search of the suspect vehicle. 

 

Deputies and units from the Chattanooga Police Department have been unable to locate the third suspect at this time.


August 23, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 22, 2021

2 Arrested After Car Chase, Crash At MLK Boulevard

August 22, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CURTIS MARTIN HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)

Two people were arrested after a police chase led to a crash at MLK Boulevard on Sunday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CHELSEA LEANN 3222 GLEASON ST. APT.6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSS.OF ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CURTIS MARTIN HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE --- BRAVO, BRIAN NONE , Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

2 Arrested After Car Chase, Crash At MLK Boulevard

Two people were arrested after a police chase led to a crash at MLK Boulevard on Sunday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the 3100 block of Mountain Creek Road after it was observed speeding and determined to be the suspect vehicle in a 2018 shooting in Chattanooga. The vehicle failed to stop ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Appreciation Of Rev. Paul McDaniel

Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel. I am no exception. He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths. While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Minding Your Manners

I was humored last week when I learned 5,400 doctors had written Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urging a facemask mandate. I’m betting such poppycock had about as much effect as the hundreds of opt-out notes now flooding our schools. After receiving my third vaccine dose at not yet the height of this abominable Delta variant surge, I want people to be more “COVID conscious” than ever ... (click for more)

Sports

Jackson's Jamboree - CFC's Forward Lights Up Finley During 3-0 Win

There were fouls. There were offsides calls. There were offsides uncalled. There were shots on target. There were crunching tackles. There was trash talk. There were goals. And at the end of Saturday night, there was a 3-0 Chattanooga FC win over the visiting Maryland Bobcats to move the home team to 2-0-1. Forward Daniel Jackson was the star, scoring twice and creating several ... (click for more)

Ruiz Leads Red Wolves Past Union Omaha

Union Omaha travelled to CHI Memorial Saturday night in what has been billed the heavyweight clash of the titans so far in USL League One. The Red Wolves came into the match riding an 11-game unbeaten streak, while Jay Mims and his side came in riding a 10-match unbeaten streak. The first half was a cagey affair that saw both sides flying into tackles and enjoying a fast-paced match. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors