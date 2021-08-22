2 Arrested After Car Chase, Crash At MLK Boulevard

Two people were arrested after a police chase led to a crash at MLK Boulevard on Sunday evening.

At approximately 7 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the 3100 block of Mountain Creek Road after it was observed speeding and determined to be the suspect vehicle in a 2018 shooting in Chattanooga.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued to Signal Mountain Road where it then proceeded southbound on Highway 27.

The vehicle exited Highway 27 onto the 4th Street exit where it crashed on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A short foot pursuit ensued for three suspects. Two of the three suspects were arrested. Two firearms and drugs were seized after a search of the suspect vehicle.

Deputies and units from the Chattanooga Police Department have been unable to locate the third suspect at this time.