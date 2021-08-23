Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, CURTIS MARTIN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

---

BRAVO, BRIAN

NONE ,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROOKS, CODY TERRELL

7032 N MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOKS, SHAWAN JOY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BULL, TRAVIS TAYLOR

1746 VARNER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

4821 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAIL TO YIELD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH

4811 BILL JONES ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

DAVIS, JEFFREY WILLIAM

6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

DIAZ, HOVIN

5348 MATTHEWS DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DYAR, JENNIFER ELAINE

700 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

FITCH, JACOBIA D

284 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE

159 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

GRIFFIN, MATTHEW MILTON

7713 DIAMONDHEAD DR OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER

3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

3825 HIXSON PIKE Chattanooga, 374155371

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HEMBREE, JOESIE

1101 LANG ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENNESSEE, NATHAN RYLE

168 CR 37 NIOTA, 37826

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUTSELL, HAVEN A

3278 TOMLINSON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

---

LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR

2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON

5530 BUNKER HILL ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEWIS, MELISA DEANE THOMAS

3637 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374045953

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---MCCLAIN, JAMES ISAAC302 TENNESSEE AVE STEVENSON, 35772Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---MELTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE1215 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON4209 CAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374101530Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOSINIAK, BRIAN THOMAS1802 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE---MOYLAN, KAETLYN B230 SWEETLAND DR. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NICHOLS, NORMAN H126 COBURN DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---OWNBY, JOSHUA TRAVIS4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PARSONS, MORGAN HOWARD5637 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAUL, ASHLEE4605 PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---PRESTON, JOANNA F900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT M168 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PRUCHNICKI, JAMES THOMAS3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT. 12 B8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REYNOSO-MENDEZ, VALDERMAR A4324 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SAPP, TORI DANIELLE125 SMITH RD WHITWELL, 373977817Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SCOTT, TERRY LEE801 N Holtzclaw Ave Chattanooga, 374041217Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS208 HAVEN STREET SCOTTSBORO,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH8309 MIDDLE VALLEY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SHOW CAUSE CONDITION OF BO---WILLINGHAM, TIARA JUVON2607 EAST 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOUNG, DAVONNA BOOK161 SMOKEWOOD LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)