Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, August 23, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, CURTIS MARTIN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
---
BRAVO, BRIAN 
NONE , 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROOKS, CODY TERRELL 
7032 N MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROOKS, SHAWAN JOY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BULL, TRAVIS TAYLOR 
1746 VARNER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS 
4821 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH 
4811 BILL JONES ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DAVIS, JEFFREY WILLIAM 
6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
DIAZ, HOVIN 
5348 MATTHEWS DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DYAR, JENNIFER ELAINE 
700 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FITCH, JACOBIA D 
284 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
159 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GRIFFIN, MATTHEW MILTON 
7713 DIAMONDHEAD DR OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES 
3825 HIXSON PIKE Chattanooga, 374155371 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEMBREE, JOESIE 
1101 LANG ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENNESSEE, NATHAN RYLE 
168 CR 37 NIOTA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUTSELL, HAVEN A 
3278 TOMLINSON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
---
LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR 
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON 
5530 BUNKER HILL ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, MELISA DEANE THOMAS 
3637 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374045953 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MCCLAIN, JAMES ISAAC 
302 TENNESSEE AVE STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
MELTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE 
1215 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON 
4209 CAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374101530 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSINIAK, BRIAN THOMAS 
1802 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODON
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE
---
MOYLAN, KAETLYN B 
230 SWEETLAND DR. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NICHOLS, NORMAN H 
126 COBURN DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
OWNBY, JOSHUA TRAVIS 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PARSONS, MORGAN HOWARD 
5637 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAUL, ASHLEE 
4605 PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
PRESTON, JOANNA F 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT M168 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PRUCHNICKI, JAMES THOMAS 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT. 12 B8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REYNOSO-MENDEZ, VALDERMAR A 
4324 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SAPP, TORI DANIELLE 
125 SMITH RD WHITWELL, 373977817 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCOTT, TERRY LEE 
801 N Holtzclaw Ave Chattanooga, 374041217 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS 
208 HAVEN STREET SCOTTSBORO, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH 
8309 MIDDLE VALLEY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SHOW CAUSE CONDITION OF BO
---
WILLINGHAM, TIARA JUVON 
2607 EAST 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, DAVONNA BOOK 
161 SMOKEWOOD LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CURTIS MARTIN HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)

Two people were arrested after a police chase led to a crash at MLK Boulevard on Sunday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CHELSEA LEANN 3222 GLEASON ST. APT.6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSS.OF ... (click for more)



