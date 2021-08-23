 Monday, August 23, 2021 90.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Pair Charged With Beating Man, Leaving Him For Dead In Ditch Along Back Valley Road

Monday, August 23, 2021

Two men have been charged with beating another man, then leaving him for dead in a ditch along Back Valley Road.

The Sheriff’s Department began to investigate the assault on Friday night. Law enforcement had found a white male lying in a ditch along the side of the road, and the unconscious victim was bleeding from his face and had several severe injuries. Police also spoke to a witness on scene, who told them of seeing the man leave the nearby residence in a car before suddenly stopping.

The witness told of seeing Stacey Lee Hixson 34, and Patrick Tyler Gentry, 25, drive past the victim and scream obscenities at him. The witness said the victim exited the vehicle and stood on the front lawn, where he “became involved in a heated verbal dispute” with the two suspects.

The witness said the argument escalated into a fight, and that Gentry began to choke the victim from behind while Hixson repeatedly punched the victim until he fell to the ground unconscious. The witness said both suspects continued to kick and stomp on the victim while he was on the ground. The witness said the victim woke up and began to beg the suspects to leave him alone.

The victim was knocked unconscious again, and the witness said Gentry picked up a metal sign post from nearby and hit the victim in the head with it. The two suspects then picked up the unconscious man and threw him into the ditch, it was stated.

Police later located the suspects’ vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Both Gentry and Hixson were detained. Police were able to speak to the now-conscious victim, who said he was assaulted by Gentry and Hixson and left for dead.

Police said both made Gentry and Hixson made incriminating statements regarding the incident, and that both were questioned about the blood found on their persons and clothing. Police said pictures were taken for documentation purposes as well.

Police found that the injured man was the victim of multiple counts of burglary, theft, and assault by Gentry, and that on Aug. 16, a deputy issued a trespass warning to Gentry for being near the victim’s residence. Police said Gentry had already assaulted the victim once in July and had been told to stay away.

Gentry was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, civil rights intimidation, coercion of a witness, harassment, and aggravated criminal trespassing. Hixson is charged with aggravated assault, civil right intimidation, coercion of a witness, and harassment.

 

 


August 23, 2021

Sammie Arnold Tapped For Top Role In The Tennessee House Of Representatives

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Monday, announced Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives. "I am excited to announce Sammie Arnold as my new Chief of Staff," said Speaker Sexton. "I've known Sammie and his family for several years and have worked with him extensively throughout his time as a staffer with former

Georgia Has 16,915 More COVID Cases, 71 Additional Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,243. There are 16,915 new cases, as that total reaches 1,036,304 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 70,777, which is an increase of 669 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,551 cases,

Opinion

In Appreciation Of Rev. Paul McDaniel

Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel. I am no exception. He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths. While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for

Roy Exum: Minding Your Manners

I was humored last week when I learned 5,400 doctors had written Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urging a facemask mandate. I'm betting such poppycock had about as much effect as the hundreds of opt-out notes now flooding our schools. After receiving my third vaccine dose at not yet the height of this abominable Delta variant surge, I want people to be more "COVID conscious" than ever

Sports

UTC Football Preview: Nothing Secondary About Mocs' Secondary

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot. Starters Returning (5): Brandon Dowdell, Rashun Freeman, Jordan Jones, Jerrell Lawson, CaMiron Smith Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with

"We Lost This Fight" - Hawks Talon GC Ends Season at the Bottom

To call the Atlanta Hawks Talon gaming club's 2021 season a "struggle" is putting it lightly. For a team with one of the best rookies in the league, an established MVP candidate, and a double-double threat inside, coach Wesley Acuff ends this season searching for clues that can explain why his team floundered for most of the year. "I'm still going to be giving that more thought


