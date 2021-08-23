Sammie Arnold Tapped For Top Role In The Tennessee House Of Representatives

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Monday, announced Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives.



“I am excited to announce Sammie Arnold as my new Chief of Staff,” said Speaker Sexton.

“I’ve known Sammie and his family for several years and have worked with him extensively throughout his time as a staffer with former Governor Bill Haslam, as well as in his roles with our Department of Economic and Community Development. Sammie’s extensive knowledge of our Tennessee communities, experience in public policy, and working with the General Assembly over the years not only makes him a great choice for the position but will ensure a smooth transition without missing a beat.”



A native of Dyersburg, Mr. Arnold most recently served as Assistant Commissioner of Community and Rural Development for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). In this role at TNECD, he was tasked with overseeing the department’s efforts to boost investment and development in the state’s rural communities, emphasizing Tennessee’s distressed and at-risk counties.



“It is an incredible honor to join Speaker Sexton and his team as Chief of Staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives,” said Mr. Arnold. “I have known and admired Speaker Sexton since he was first elected to the General Assembly, and no one is better equipped than he is to lead this body during this moment of unprecedented opportunity for our state. I look forward to working with him to ensure he and all of our members continue to serve their constituents with the utmost success.”



Before joining TNECD, Mr. Arnold served as legislative liaison for former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. He was also a staffer on former Governor Haslam’s successful gubernatorial campaign. Arnold earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Vanderbilt University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law. He lives in Nashville with his wife Laine and daughter Magnolia.



His first day as chief of staff is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.



