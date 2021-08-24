 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

New Rezoning Hearings Set For Low Income Project Across From Ridgeland High School

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Two rezoning hearings for a planned 156-unit low income development across from Ridgeland High School have been set.

Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director, said, "It was just recently brought to our attention that we inadvertently skipped a step in the rezoning process for 2563 Happy Valley Road. The second public hearing was advertised for Feb. 27, 2020, but on that date, it was postponed and never rescheduled.

"A town hall style meeting on several developments along Happy Valley Road, including 2563, did take place in October 2020, but it was not advertised, nor was an agenda prepared/posted or minutes prepared, so it does not qualify as the second public hearing. 

"In order to correct this misstep, the rezoning procedure for this property will be restarted."

The first public hearing on the application for a partial rezone from A1/C1 to R2 for this property will take place at the Walker County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. The second public hearing on the application will take place at the Walker County Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

This was one of the parcels from the Marion Hutcheson estate (Happy Valley Farm).


Boat House And Boat Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon At The Chattanooga Yacht Club

Police Blotter: Woman Turning Cartwheels By I-24 Gets Police Lift Downtown; Woman Facing $508 Light Bill Not Her Own


A suspicious person was reported at 17620 Interstate 24 EB. Officers located a woman walking on the Interstate shoulder turning cartwheels in the grass. Police identified the woman and she was ... (click for more)



Boat House And Boat Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon At The Chattanooga Yacht Club

New Rezoning Hearings Set For Low Income Project Across From Ridgeland High School

Opinion

Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today's world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Two Samaritans Met

The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Bible's Gospel of Luke. (Luke 10:25–37) Per Wikipedia, it is about "a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left half dead alongside the road. First a Jewish priest and then a Levite comes by, but both avoid the man. Finally, a Samaritan happens upon the traveler. Although Samaritans and Jews despised each other, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Just 9 Days From Opener With Bowling Green

Tennessee football's countdown to kickoff has reached single digits as the Volunteers are nine days from opening the 2021 campaign under the Thursday night lights against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. After the 17th practice of preseason camp Tuesday morning, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select players met with local media to discuss UT's preparation for the season opener. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Transfer Portal Has Helped, Hurt Vols

Although Tennessee hasn't yet named a starting quarterback, the Vols aren't lacking for candidates. Taking head coach Josh Heupel at his word, he's still evaluating Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey and will let the competition play out at least through the week. Heupel didn't seem hard-pressed by the QB decision on Monday, even with the football season opener against ... (click for more)


