New Rezoning Hearings Set For Low Income Project Across From Ridgeland High School

Two rezoning hearings for a planned 156-unit low income development across from Ridgeland High School have been set.

Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director, said, "It was just recently brought to our attention that we inadvertently skipped a step in the rezoning process for 2563 Happy Valley Road. The second public hearing was advertised for Feb. 27, 2020, but on that date, it was postponed and never rescheduled.

"A town hall style meeting on several developments along Happy Valley Road, including 2563, did take place in October 2020, but it was not advertised, nor was an agenda prepared/posted or minutes prepared, so it does not qualify as the second public hearing.

"In order to correct this misstep, the rezoning procedure for this property will be restarted."

The first public hearing on the application for a partial rezone from A1/C1 to R2 for this property will take place at the Walker County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. The second public hearing on the application will take place at the Walker County Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

This was one of the parcels from the Marion Hutcheson estate (Happy Valley Farm).