 Thursday, August 26, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Donors Have Raised Over $134,000 For Longtime McCallie Faculty Member Who Lost Almost All In Flood

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Steve Bartlett
Steve Bartlett

Donors as of late Wednesday morning had raised over $134,000 for a longtime McCallie School faculty member who lost his house, car and beloved book and magazine collection in Saturday's devastating flood.

Steve Bartlett, who had retired to Waverly, Tn., in 2011, had to go up to the attic in order to save his own life.

Mr. Bartlett was at McCallie for four decades as a history teacher and athletic trainer.

He had an especial love for Civil War history.

Thus far, 650 donors have taken part in a GoFundMe drive. The original goal was $10,000.

Jeff Kurtzman, who is heading up the drive, said, "If you worked at McCallie or went to school here before 2011, you knew Steve Bartlett. He walked all over campus and talked with everyone--at length!

"Unfortunately, as you may have heard, this weekend's flash flood in Waverly, Tennessee claimed Steve's house, car and virtually all of his possessions. Steve escaped the floodwaters in his attic, but six feet of water destroyed most everything else.

"The house itself is not salvageable, and Steve did not have flood insurance, so he will likely not receive any reimbursement for his house. His car is missing, carried away somewhere by the water. His prized collection of many thousands of books and magazines is also ruined, as are his clothes and belongings. 

"I talked to Steve this morning, and he is in good spirits, all things considered. He has decided to follow Rahm Emanuel's advice: 'You never let a serious crisis go to waste. It's an opportunity to do things you thought you could not do before.'

"Steve has decided not to rebuild and to leave all of that behind and start over in St. Louis to be closer to family. He has salvaged a few photos and mementos and six books, which amounts to about .1% of his collection. It's true they are just things, but those of you who know Steve know how important his books and magazines were to him.

"When he was here, Steve was always incredibly generous with his time, and no one was more dedicated to McCallie School or more friendly to everyone on campus. In honor of all the many gifts he gave us during his 40 years at McCallie, a GoFundMe has been started for friends, colleagues and former students to help Steve begin his new life as soon as possible. If you knew Steve, I hope you'll consider contributing: https://gofund.me/ddf1abd3


August 26, 2021

Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

August 26, 2021

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

August 26, 2021

Tennessee National Guard Supporting 13 Hospitals Combat COVID-19


Sewanee - the University of the South for the fall 2021 semester is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Officials noted, "The Food and Drug Administration ... (click for more)

Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, ... (click for more)

Since Monday, the Tennessee National Guard has begun supporting six additional Tennessee hospitals as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total support to 13 medical facilities across ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

Sewanee - the University of the South for the fall 2021 semester is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Officials noted, "The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 23, 2021, gave its first full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine , declaring it a milestone toward 'altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.' "The ... (click for more)

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, according to Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall’s producing company. The decision to move the music to the Miller Park stage "is a temporary precautionary measure due to COVID ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Paty Treats All With Respect And Fairness

It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity. Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I. To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The COVID Love Notes

Every day and every night in Hamilton County, a small cadre of critical care nurses ventures forth to serve in the intensive care units in Chattanooga’s hospitals. Equally another crowd rejoins the fight against COVID in our emergency rooms as floor nurses tending to the very sick who can’t find room in the ICUs but who are every bit as noble and as brave as our Infectious Disease ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts, Smokies Series Canceled Due To Testing And Contact Tracing

As testing and contact tracing continues for members of the Chicago Cubs organization, we have canceled our games against the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. The Lookouts homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning on August 31, is ... (click for more)

Masks Are Encouraged But Not Required As Vols Welcome Fans For Bowling Green Opener

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus next Thursday for the opening football game against Bowling Green State University. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors