Interim County School Supt. Towns Asks All Students To Wear Masks Despite Parental Opt Out

Interim Hamilton County Schools Supt. Dr. Nakia Towns, saying, "We are in a difficult moment," said she is asking all students to wear masks "until the current wave is over."

She said the County Health Department reported 3,059 active COVID cases with a daily average of 257 new cases.

Dr. Towns said in a recorded message, "We have recorded 55 new student cases today alone."

She said the county schools have had 596 student COVID cases so far this month with a week left. She said that is already above the record level of 509 in December 2020.

She stated, "I am asking all students, including those who have opted out, to wear masks at school."