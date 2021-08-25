Hamilton County Has Record Number Of 68 ICU Patients From COVID; 1 More Death, 275 New Cases

Hamilton County had 275 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 52,919.



There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 546 in the county. It is reported it was a black female, age 21-30.

There are 233 patients hospitalized and a record number, 68, are in intensive care units. Sixteen more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 122 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 49,264, which is 93 percent. There are 3,109 active cases.