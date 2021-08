Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

2001 SOUTH LOWERY APT.134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ALLISON, MARGARET M

104 ROINHOOD TRAIL LOOKOUT MTN., 30750

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOYLAN, STEPHANIE MARIE

1105 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB

7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 373639160

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CAR JACKING



CORTES, RICARDO

6912 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DUNN, JOSHUA LEE

311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



EVANS, DEAUNTE RASHAD

3218 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071809

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN

1716 LAKE WOOD CIR HIXSON, 373433425

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FINSEL, CARMELLA LOUISE

4720 HUNTER TRAIL RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GANN, ISAAC LUTHER

7219 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GENTRY, LAURA A

709 WEEKS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARLOW, MILES K

4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAYES, PAUL RENEE

1431 CAROSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE

1512 APT A KARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



HILL, JASHAWN T

3566 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

6749 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOOD, LORI BETH

422 SANDLEWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUNDLEY, JASON LEE

6513 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)



JOHNSON, GREGORY C

RIDGESIDE APT.117 CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500,00



KELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE

4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073441

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MCCARVER, BRITTANY N

803 SUTTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLER6224 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEMCGILL, DAVID WAYNE1660 ROLLING BROOK DR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT611 W 14TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023902Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYMONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE2827 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKEDPARKER, BRANDON LEE3106 4TH AVE COLUMBUS, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RELIFORD, LAMARK1810 S. GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUBY, PETER BAYLEN CRAIG4500 FIRE PINK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN805 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SCOTT, ZACHARY G7710 ASPEN LODGE WAT APT 406 CHATTANOOGA,, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSERRE, TODD A360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTSHAFFNER, BRITNEY NICOLE4237 Queensbury Ave Memphis, 381083648Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTURDIVANT, LARRY3021 D DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTSUTTLES, TRIN VILLA4145 RINGGOLD RD. LOMENACQUE APTS D72 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED STALKINGTALLEY, JOHNATHAN128 N LOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYWALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE2006 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS1819 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111105Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEST, HILLARY ANNE525 STATE ROAD #28 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPETAMINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPETAMINE FORWHATLEY, BERNARD EARL701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA1213 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF