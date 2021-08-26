Woman, 31, Dies In Highway 153 Wreck After Hitting Several Vehicles

A 31-year-old woman was killed in an early morning wreck on Highway 153 on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 5700 Highway 153.

It was found that a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Highway 153 when it struck a Yamaha R1 motorcycle) in the rear.

The Toyota then continued south where it sideswiped a Nissan Sentra and subsequently struck two other vehicles who were stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Several other drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries.