 Thursday, August 26, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman, 31, Dies In Highway 153 Wreck After Hitting Several Vehicles

Thursday, August 26, 2021
A 31-year-old woman was killed in an early morning wreck on Highway 153 on Wednesday.
 
At approximately 2:30 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 5700 Highway 153.
 
It was found that a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Highway 153 when it struck a Yamaha R1 motorcycle) in the rear.
 
The Toyota then continued south where it sideswiped a Nissan Sentra and subsequently struck two other vehicles who were stopped at a traffic light.
 
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Several other drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

August 26, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 26, 2021

Woman, 31, Dies In Highway 153 Wreck After Hitting Several Vehicles

August 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 31-year-old woman was killed in an early morning wreck on Highway 153 on Wednesday. At approximately 2:30 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2001 SOUTH LOWERY APT.134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman, 31, Dies In Highway 153 Wreck After Hitting Several Vehicles

A 31-year-old woman was killed in an early morning wreck on Highway 153 on Wednesday. At approximately 2:30 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 5700 Highway 153. It was found that a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Highway 153 when it struck a Yamaha R1 motorcycle) in the rear. The Toyota then continued south where ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2001 SOUTH LOWERY APT.134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ALLISON, MARGARET M 104 ROINHOOD TRAIL LOOKOUT MTN., 30750 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Paty Treats All With Respect And Fairness

It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity. Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I. To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The COVID Love Notes

Every day and every night in Hamilton County, a small cadre of critical care nurses ventures forth to serve in the intensive care units in Chattanooga’s hospitals. Equally another crowd rejoins the fight against COVID in our emergency rooms as floor nurses tending to the very sick who can’t find room in the ICUs but who are every bit as noble and as brave as our Infectious Disease ... (click for more)

Sports

Masks Are Encouraged But Not Required As Vols Welcome Fans For Bowling Green Opener

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus next Thursday for the opening football game against Bowling Green State University. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)

Lookouts Keep Winning With Victory Over Smokies

It’s almost Football Time in Tennessee, so maybe that’s what baseball players from the Tennessee Smokies and the Chattanooga Lookouts had in mind when they met in the second game of their six-game series at AT&T Field Wednesday night. The Lookouts had their hitting shoes on as they collected 19 hits and scored at least one run in seven of the eight innings they batted as ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors