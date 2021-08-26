 Thursday, August 26, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee National Guard Supporting 13 Hospitals Combat COVID-19

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Since Monday, the Tennessee National Guard has begun supporting six additional Tennessee hospitals as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total support to 13 medical facilities across the state.

At the request of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, nearly 55 additional Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard began supporting hospital staff with medics and administrative personnel. Guardsmen can work in many types of hospital units and help with various administrative tasks as required by the individual hospital. This augmentation of National Guard staff to support hospitals is not impacting civilian health care roles but rather freeing up health care professionals to work more effectively and efficiently, said officials.   

Additional medical centers receiving National Guard support this week are Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, and Methodist Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center in Memphis.

Currently, there are more than 155 Tennessee National Guardsmen supporting 13 medical centers statewide. There are an additional 425 Soldiers and Airmen supporting 58 Tennessee counties by assisting with COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and administrative support to health care providers at county health departments.

Since March 2020, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside and supporting the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and various other state and local agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Thousands of Tennessee Guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, anywhere from 250-700 Guardsmen have been actively supporting the testing and vaccination efforts across the state. This has resulted in Tennessee Guardsmen supporting the testing of more than 930,000 Tennesseans and the vaccination of over 1 million.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Tennessee National Guard is prepared and ready to support any request for assistance through TEMA.


Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

Judge Paty Treats All With Respect And Fairness

It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity. Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I. To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The COVID Love Notes

Every day and every night in Hamilton County, a small cadre of critical care nurses ventures forth to serve in the intensive care units in Chattanooga’s hospitals. Equally another crowd rejoins the fight against COVID in our emergency rooms as floor nurses tending to the very sick who can’t find room in the ICUs but who are every bit as noble and as brave as our Infectious Disease ... (click for more)

Lookouts, Smokies Series Canceled Due To Testing And Contact Tracing

As testing and contact tracing continues for members of the Chicago Cubs organization, we have canceled our games against the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. The Lookouts homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning on August 31, is ... (click for more)

Masks Are Encouraged But Not Required As Vols Welcome Fans For Bowling Green Opener

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus next Thursday for the opening football game against Bowling Green State University. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)


