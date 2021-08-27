Police Blotter: Police Check Out Hot Man With No Shirt Looking In Window Of House; Pair In Front Of Credit Union Was Just Talking Budget

A caller told police that a white male with no shirt on was sitting at an address on Moss Street looking through the back window of a house. Police found a man and asked what he was doing and he said that he was hot and stopped to rest. Police ran the man's ID and discovered that he had no active warrants. Police told him that he needed to rest at an area that was not a private residence. He apologized and went on his way.

A man on Pineville Road told police that during the night someone broke into his 2008 Lexus RX350 and stole his handgun and holster from the glove compartment. He said his wife told him the vehicle was locked, but he found no signs of forced entry and believes that it was actually unlocked.

Found property was reported on 12th Avenue. Police found two bicycles that had been left on the property - an Aventon electric bicycle and a Murray mountain bike. The bikes had been randomly left on the property. The electric bicycle is suspected stolen, however this could not be verified. Both bikes were taken to the Chattanooga Property Division.

A man at the Sports Academy, 1500 Hwy 27 North, told police that his 1966 Chevy Nova broke down on Saturday around 9 p.m. on Hwy 27 North at the Thrasher Pike exit ramp. He said that he saw the vehicle there at 7:30 a.m. on Monday on his way to work. He said he had a wrecker that was going to pick the vehicle up on Tuesday, but the vehicle was stolen before then. A friend told him that it was not there at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. He said the vehicle had a matte black paint job and Flow Master stickers in the small side windows on the driver and passenger sides. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. The keys were not with the vehicle. The man said the engine had locked up, causing the break down. On Wednesday the vehicle was recovered by the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office and towed to K and C Auto, 13019 Summer City Road. The vehicle owner was contacted and notified. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

A caller reported a suspicious person at Vance Avenue/S. Hawthorne Street going through trash cans. Police located the man at the intersection of S. Hawthorne and Anderson. He told police he was staying out of trouble and requested a ride to the Community Kitchen. Police provided the ride without incident.

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police that overnight someone entered her unlocked 2013 Hyundai Sonata and stole her shoulder bag with her Social Security card and make up.

A man at an apartment on Mountain Creek Road told police that his 2012 brown Chevy Equinox was parked in front of his apartment the night before at around midnight and it was not there that morning. He said that he keeps a spare key in a magnetic box under the driver's door and suspects the key was found. The vehicle has a single kayak rack on the roof on the driver's side. In addition he said that a heart-shaped sticker is in the back window that says "Nub Hurt." The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

A woman on S. Howell Avenue told police that white male she did not know was sitting in front of her home in a black truck. She said she asked him what he was doing and then he began cursing at her. She told him she was calling police and he vacated the area. He was not there when police arrived and police told her to contact dispatch if he returned.

Police observed an SUV with heavy dark tinted windows and blue line stickers leaving College Hill Courts (Westside), 1301 Riverfront Pkwy. Police initiated a stop and made contact with the driver, who said she was leaving her aunt's house. She said the vehicle belonged to her father. Police used a tint reader and determined the tint on the vehicle was three percent. She was given a warning.

Police were traveling south on Chandler Avenue when they observed a vehicle with heavy dark tinted windows parked in front of an abandoned house. Police ran the tag displayed on the vehicle and the registration did not come back on file. The VIN number came back to another tag. The vehicle was unoccupied.

A woman on Market Street told police she left work to bike home and her bicycle had been stolen. She said she had a bike lock, but that was also stolen. No suspect information is unknown.

A disorder was reported at the Mapco gas station, 2402 Amnicola Hwy. Police spoke with a woman who said she was merging onto Amnicola from Wilcox Boulevard. She said while merging she observed a truck swerve from behind her and then pull quickly in front of her and stop. She said a man got out of the truck and started yelling, "you stupid -----." She then backed up and pulled around him. While traveling on Amnicola Highway the truck was then riding the bumper of her car. She turned into the Mapco gas station and he followed her, pulling in at a high rate of speed. An officer then spoke to the man who said he was traveling east on Amnicola Highway when her red vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to slam on his brakes and swerve so that he would not hit the vehicle. He then pulled into the parking lot and hit a light pole. He said he was extremely upset and his heart was pounding very hard. No further confrontation took place.

A woman reported a suspicious vehicle on Taylor Street. She told police a green Honda was parked behind her house. She said a man was consistently parking behind her house while she was at work. Police saw the green Honda, TN tag, parked in the alleyway behind her house, partly in her back yard. The vehicle was legally registered to a man police identified, but he was not there. The woman said that she had told him to not park there, but he continued to do so. Police told her that since the man had parked on her property, she could have his vehicle towed via private property tow, and she said she would look into that.

A man on Lake Haven Drive told police that a female friend of his was causing a scene at his house and he wanted her to leave. Police spoke with the woman and she said that she was willing to leave. Police transported her to the Quality Inn off of Shallowford Road.

Police were called to Peak Family Dentistry, 4933 Brainerd Road, to request a person to leave the property that was sleeping in front of the business. Police spoke to the man, who left the property peacefully.

A woman told police she had two kayaks in the backyard of her rental property on Durham Drive. She said sometime between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon the kayaks were stolen. She said the backyard is fenced in and had a gate that was padlocked. She said the only one with a key is her former tenant. She said that the fence was still locked and strongly believes her former tenant is the thief.

Suspicious activity was reported at Trust Federal Credit Union, 555 Walnut St. The caller said that two females were in a car parked in front of the credit union for a couple of hours. Police spoke with the driver and passenger, who said they had just been in the bank depositing money and they were discussing their upcoming budget. Police ran both women for warrants and the vehicle, which came back negative warrants and negative stolen. The vehicle was registered to the driver.