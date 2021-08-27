5 County Schools Move To Remote Learning Due To High Rise In COVID-19 Cases; 560 Students And 67 Employees Have COVID

Five Hamilton County schools are moving to remote learning for a period of time next week due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.



Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools values the health and well-being of our students as well as staff. We are concerned about the current wave of COVID-19 spreading across our community and schools.



"Although current state law does not permit the entire school district to shift to remote learning outside of a declared emergency, we have recently interpreted state board policies, rules and regulations that allow for the limited use of remote learning for individual schools on a case by case basis."



Due to multiple data points related to the impact of COVID-19 on operations, the following schools have shifted to remote learning for the defined timelines:



- Remote learning, Aug. 30 through Sept. 3:

East Hamilton Middle School

Ooltewah High School

Sale Creek Middle High School



- Remote learning, Aug. 30 and Aug. 31:

Alpine Crest Elementary School

Daisy Elementary School



SACC will be available for currently registered students from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days



These schools have communicated specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources.



As a reminder, Wednesday, is a districtwide remote and asynchronous learning day.



Officials said, "Continued transparency during this difficult moment is one of our top priorities. Therefore, our COVID-19 webpage will be updated each day to list any schools shifted to remote learning, as well as maintain current active case and close contact data. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make any necessary adjustments based on state requirements."

According to the latest COVID dashboard of the county schools, 560 students and 67 employees have COVID.

Active cases include 44 At Sale Creek Middle/High and 42 at Ooltewah High.