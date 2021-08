Whitfield County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 59 New Deaths, 8,403 New Cases

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the eighth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (3): Gabe Boring, Cody Olszewski, Skyler WIlson Starters Lost (0): N/A Impact Transfers (2): Jason ... (click for more)

As we enter week two of the high school football season in the Tennessee Valley, I'm reminded of great players I have seen play this wonderful game in the 46 years I've lived here. I'm not going to name them all because it would take up too much space and time. But there is always one who comes to mind. It's the late Tim Neighbors who starred at Soddy-Daisy High School in the late ... (click for more)