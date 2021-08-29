 Sunday, August 29, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

New Traffic Light To Be Activated At Riverside Drive/Highway 58 And Waterwalk Place On Monday

Sunday, August 29, 2021

The new traffic light will be activated at the intersection of Riverside Drive/Highway 58 and Waterwalk Place on Monday, at 9 a.m.. 

 

The public should use caution as motorists familiarize themselves with the new traffic light and pavement markings.

 

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in Chattanooga.


 


August 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 28, 2021

City Ending Agreement With The Recycling Partnership


City Public Works has notified a national recycling group that it plans to ends its contract for helping boost curbside recycling in Chattanooga. The city said it has sent a final $90,000 ... (click for more)



Opinion

COVID Is Overwhelming Our Hospitals

Today I read that we have 78 COVID patients in our ICUs and 265 patients in the hospital. The hospitals are having to curtail anything but urgent surgeries and medical procedures. Erlanger’s emergency room is jampacked full of patients just waiting to get admitted. Often times, they never see a hospital bed before they are discharged. Our nurses and medical personnel are exhausted. ... (click for more)

Demand The County Commission End Partisan Politics - And Response

There was a time when the County Commission was more open and we worked together irrespective of party to support the needs of all of our communities. When we elect the new chairperson next week, the criteria for electing a new chairperson should be devoid of party lines. Here’s why: it matters that the chair embodies the values, policies and practices that matter to all people, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Preview: Running Backs Look To Be A Driving Force For Mocs

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the final installment in its 9-point season preview series. Could we be saving the best for last? Time to talk about the running back room. Starters Returning (1): Ailym Ford Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (2): Tyrell Price, Lance Jackson ... (click for more)

Blanked: CFC Drops 1-0 Game to LA Force

Sometimes the pass would be just a touch behind the runner. Other times the shot would be well-struck, but it would hit the top of the crossbar. Regardless of the circumstance, a promising CFC possession would dissipate into the humid August night as the Los Angeles Force came away with a 1-0 win marked by great defense and shaky attacking. “We certainly weren’t as good as ... (click for more)


