New Traffic Light To Be Activated At Riverside Drive/Highway 58 And Waterwalk Place On Monday

The new traffic light will be activated at the intersection of Riverside Drive/Highway 58 and Waterwalk Place on Monday, at 9 a.m..
The public should use caution as motorists familiarize themselves with the new traffic light and pavement markings.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in Chattanooga.
August 29, 2021
August 28, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARDEN, WILLIAM C
105 GIBINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT
City Public Works has notified a national recycling group that it plans to ends its contract for helping boost curbside recycling in Chattanooga.
The city said it has sent a final $90,000
---
BAILEY, TREY AUSTIN
1165 HENSON DR FLORENCE, 356302027
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE
Today I read that we have 78 COVID patients in our ICUs and 265 patients in the hospital. The hospitals are having to curtail anything but urgent surgeries and medical procedures.
Erlanger's emergency room is jampacked full of patients just waiting to get admitted. Often times, they never see a hospital bed before they are discharged. Our nurses and medical personnel are exhausted.
There was a time when the County Commission was more open and we worked together irrespective of party to support the needs of all of our communities.
When we elect the new chairperson next week, the criteria for electing a new chairperson should be devoid of party lines. Here's why: it matters that the chair embodies the values, policies and practices that matter to all people,
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the final installment in its 9-point season preview series. Could we be saving the best for last? Time to talk about the running back room.
Starters Returning (1): Ailym Ford
Starters Lost (0): N/A
Returnees with career starts (2): Tyrell Price, Lance Jackson
Sometimes the pass would be just a touch behind the runner. Other times the shot would be well-struck, but it would hit the top of the crossbar. Regardless of the circumstance, a promising CFC possession would dissipate into the humid August night as the Los Angeles Force came away with a 1-0 win marked by great defense and shaky attacking.
