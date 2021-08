Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENFORD, TYRIE LABRON

1419 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073502

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE

4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, AGNES D

4012 CHANDLER AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

---

CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON

603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ELLISON, FRED W

2702 GLASS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 374062003Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---FITZPATRICK, PATRICK J732 POLLEY ELLIS RD PINEKNOT, 42635Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FRY, GLEN LEE8 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---GRIGGS, DAVID CARROLL1325 VILLAGE OAK CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---HAMMOND, DIMITRICE LEBRON609 CREEK OAK DR MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE APT 519 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---IRVINE, NICOLE RICKI4911 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---JONES, ORLANDO DEWAYNE2300 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374063228Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE1605 S Kelley St Chattanooga, 374045125Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PHELPS, NICOLE ANTONIETTE3202 JOSELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---PITMON, DESHAWN L4310 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073109Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDING---RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS4008 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374072705Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SWOOPES, EARNEST ALEXANDER4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163819Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE---TOMA, ANTONIO EDUARDO1621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TONEY, MARCHENT CORNELIUS1640 CLEMMER ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TOWNSEND, RUTH EUGENAL730 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033103Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA