City To Make 1 Emergency Collection Round For Curbside Recycling Service

The city of Chattanooga Department of Public Works will execute a single collection of curbside recycling on an emergency basis, beginning Monday, with an end-date of Sept. 10. This is a one-time emergency effort to collect residents’ recycling that accumulated during the period that regularly scheduled curbside recycling was suspended.

Residents are to place both the Garbage and Recycling Carts at the collection point before 7 a.m. on their normal collection day so as to ensure pick-up.

Due to operator shortages, at this time the city is unable to collect single-stream curbside recycling on a regular schedule. The city of Chattanooga has suspended regular curbside recycling collection and will resume as soon as practicable during the month of October.

For those interested in becoming a city of Chattanooga truck driver, please visit the city of Chattanooga job openings page.

In the interim residents may dispose of their presorted recyclables at any of the five Refuse Collection Centers:

5955 Brainerd Road

1250 E. 3rd St.

3189 Cummings Hwy.

8004 Batters Place Road

4504 N. Access Road

Refuse Collection Centers and Recycle Collection Centers will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Both the Refuse Collection Centers and Recycle Collection Centers will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday. Residents may call 311 at 643-6311 with any additional questions.





