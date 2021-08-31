Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Adds 86 More To The Death Toll

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 86 additional deaths due to the coronavirus since Friday. The current total is 19,680.



There are 6,836 new cases as that total reaches 1,091,007 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 73,267, which is an increase of 445 from Monday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 7,004 cases, up 42; 71 deaths, up 1; 282 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 2,829 cases, up 38; 68 deaths; 201 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,554 cases, up 7; 14 deaths; 65 hospitalizations



Walker County: 8,012 cases, up 57; 84 deaths; 315 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 17,106 cases, up 164; 246 deaths, up 1; 841 hospitalizations, up 2