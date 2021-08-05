"It's About Time": New And Long-Awaited Trader's Joe On Gunbarrel Road Is About To Open

“Speaking for all of Chattanooga, Thank Goodness. It’s about time!” said Beer Inspector John Collins with the Chattanooga Police Department about the application for a beer permit for the new Trader Joe’s at 2111 Gunbarrel Road. The long-awaited popular grocery was approved for a carry-out beer license unanimously on Thursday morning.Noah Stevens, general manager, who has opened Trader Joe’s stores around the country for 19 years, told the beer board that judging by the interest he has seen, he expects it to be "an amazing store with an amazing turnout." Trader Joe’s has entirely designed and built-out the interior of the new building.In recent days, he has received 500 applications for employment and now has a lot of interviewing to do, he said. Eventually, he expects the store will employ 85 people including the 18 who have transferred here from other stores because they want to live in Chattanooga.The store is expected to open very soon, said Mr. Stevens. After the hiring is done, all employees will be trained in beer sales professionally by Top Shelf in addition to in-store training. All customers buying beer will be carded; there is no option, he told the board. He said bells ring throughout the store when a cashier is not sure about making an alcohol sale. The bells call for help from a manager.Once it opens, hours will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.