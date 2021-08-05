 Thursday, August 5, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

"It's About Time": New And Long-Awaited Trader's Joe On Gunbarrel Road Is About To Open

Thursday, August 5, 2021 - by Gail Perry
“Speaking for all of Chattanooga, Thank Goodness.  It’s about time!” said  Beer Inspector John Collins with the Chattanooga Police Department about the application for a beer permit for the new Trader Joe’s at 2111 Gunbarrel Road. The long-awaited popular grocery was approved for a carry-out beer license unanimously on Thursday morning. 

 Noah Stevens, general manager, who has opened Trader Joe’s stores around the country for 19 years, told the beer board that judging by the interest he has seen, he expects it to be "an amazing store with an amazing turnout." Trader Joe’s has entirely designed and built-out the interior of the new building.
In recent days, he has received 500 applications for employment and now has a lot of interviewing to do, he said. Eventually, he expects the store will employ 85 people including the 18 who have transferred here from other stores because they want to live in Chattanooga. 

The store is expected to open very soon, said Mr. Stevens. After the hiring is done, all employees will be trained in beer sales professionally by Top Shelf in addition to in-store training. All customers buying beer will be carded; there is no option, he told the board. He said bells ring throughout the store when a cashier is not sure about making an alcohol sale. The bells call for help from a manager. 

Once it opens, hours will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. 



Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

One Of Broad Street's Last Large Undeveloped Sites Sells For $4,550,000; New Car Wash Also Acquired

Coty Wamp Plans Race For District Attorney


Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the ... (click for more)

One of the largest remaining undeveloped tracts along South Broad Street has sold for $4,550,000. It is at 3008 Broad St., which is just north of Wendy's. A homeless camp was recently removed ... (click for more)

Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again. Ms. Wamp ... (click for more)



Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Did ‘Duty’ Fade?

I get a huge kick when others share their opinions with me and, as you can see in a letter to me that shares these ‘opinion’ notes today, Franklin McCallie is very special. He shares my urgent plea that we all get vaccinated, and mirrors my wince when people take advantage of “my rights.” As I read his letter and, yes, I share many more values with my liberal friend than he would ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)


